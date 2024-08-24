Moyes admits Arsenal looks in good shape to stop Manchester City

Former West Ham manager David Moyes has shared his thoughts on Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League this season.

The Gunners enter this season as one of the favourites, but, as in the past two seasons, Manchester City stands in their way.

Pep Guardiola’s team has won the league for four consecutive seasons, setting an impressive new record. They could extend this record further if they secure the 2024/2025 title.

However, Arsenal has shown consistent improvement year on year, positioning themselves as one of the clubs capable of challenging Manchester City.

Moyes has been following Arsenal’s progress over the last few seasons and acknowledges their continued advancement. While he cannot predict with certainty that they will become champions, he believes they are well-equipped to defy the odds.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I do think that Arsenal are more of an improving side. They’ve not lost any of their better players if anything, they look as if they’re trying to add to it. So I think it’ll be an interesting race. I think it’s very difficult to call who’s going to win the league now.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We will need to do much more work to achieve success in this campaign, and we need to do our best to achieve it.

Most people now expect us to challenge for the title, and we have to do better than last season to stay in the race.

