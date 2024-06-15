Moyes gives Arteta credit for developing Rice and says he is worth £150m now

Former West Ham manager David Moyes has admitted that Mikel Arteta deserves credit for Declan Rice’s further improvement since he moved to the Emirates.

Rice has become one of the best players in European football after completing a record-breaking move to Arsenal last season.

The midfielder was already considered a good player when he played for West Ham, and the Hammers were reluctant to lose him.

He wanted to join Arsenal, turning down offers from Manchester City and other clubs for his signature.

He is now one of the most improved players in the Premier League, and Moyes admits Arteta deserves credit for how the midfielder has performed.

He adds that he believes Rice is now worth around £150 million following his move to the Emirates.

‘Sometimes you want to take credit, but Mikel has done a great job with him,’ Moyes said on Talk Sport.

‘There were things that maybe Declan wasn’t as good at but I think he’s improved.

‘He hasn’t really surprised me but I do laugh because a couple of years ago people were saying, “you’ll never get £100m for Declan”. I was saying, “no, we’ll get £150m for him”.

Rice has been in fantastic form, and the midfielder is one of our best players over the last few seasons.

He did so well for us last season, and that was just his first campaign at the Emirates, so we expect him to perform better next term.

