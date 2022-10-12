Moyes had faith but nobody gave Arteta the respect he deserved for his project

Mikel Arteta came in to Arsenal as a new manager that had only had experience as an assistant coach to Pep Guardiola, but he also had had many, many years as captain under both Arsene Wenger and David Moyes, who are some of the longest serving and most successful managers in England.
And when he arrived, the club was in complete disarray, with lots of overpaid unambitious prima donnas that were not bothered enough to fight for the shirt. It may have taken two years of stress and many millions of Pounds, but Arteta has now assembled a young and hungry squad that are keen to win every single game.
And the first couple of years were hard and unsuccessful, trying to clear out the deadwood while still trying to motivate the squad to try and finish as high up the League as possible. Arteta watched David Moyes fighting for many years trying to create a team, without much investment or superstars, and even managed to get Everton into Europe a few times despite the monopoly held by the super rich clubs.
Wenger also was extremely successful with bringing in young players and making them stars, and it was only when he was persuaded to buy so-called superstars that the club stopped being so successful.
So, Arteta learnt from two managers how to create a united team, and then spent a couple of years working with superstars under Guardiola, so he knew what his long term plan was intended to create.
Moyes has admitted that he felt sorry for Arteta, as he could see that he had a great plan, but the fans and pundits didn’t respect his work, and simply wanted to be successful straight away. But Moyes kept faith in his old protege. “It doesn’t surprise me. I used to listen to talkSPORT regularly and a lot of people on here were critical of Arsenal over the last few years,” Moyes said on talkSPORT.
“I think Arsenal have been a really good team for a while when nobody was giving them the respect.
“They’ve brought in (Martin) Odegaard who has made a real difference in the position he plays for them and makes it really difficult.
“I think Mikel had an idea of what he thinks it should look like. After working with Pep (Guardiola) for a few years and giving him that guidance on how to prepare a good team, it was just I felt that nobody was giving Mikel any credit whatsoever.
“He’s a real diligent boy, young manager learning his way, he’ll make a few mistakes along the way, but I did and everybody does when you are in management in the early years.
“He isn’t half putting together a good side. Sometimes you need to have good fortune to have good young players at your club when you arrive in. And I think Arsenal have good young players in their system.”
You can say that perhaps Arteta and Edu got lucky with Saka and maybe Smith-Rowe, but the whole new squad and mentality is due to the work of those two in the last few years. Mind you I bet talkSport are still knocking Arsenal when they can!
Darren N
So true.
Arteta has been employed to implement a long term plan, which he is doing extremely well so far.
Yet he was/is criticised for not supplying a quick fix to problems there was no quick fix for.
Luckily those who decide his faith are totally behind the plan, and seem to have the stomach and insight to stay the course.
I hope the Arsenal faithful when West Ham come to Arsenal will give Moyes a warm round of applause, I know I will
Arteta and Edu have been doing a great job, but it could be ruined quickly if we lose three games in a row or if we don’t achieve anything at the end of this season
Kroenke seemed to have understood the duo’s potential better than their noisy detractors. Kudos to all of them
Very tanx to moyes for having faith in our coach he surely deserves a round of applause when he comes to the Emirates
When Jesus herd this, he was amazed and said, Truly I tell you I have not found anyone in Israel with such great faith.
First it was Wenger, before Arteta even started his managerial career, then Pochettino, the Pep Guardiola and now David Moyes.
I mean this was always obvious as a rookie, he would make mistakes and he’ll have to learn and my dear God has he shown he’s a quick learner ? Yes he has, tactical young manager who learns and grows everyday.
Hope to see this finally go bang.
Edu also must be given credit for working hand in hand with Arteta too.
The Athletic are reporting there are clubs looking at taking Edu off us now.
He has enough credits in the bank now, so I hope he doesn’t leave as himself alongside Arteta established the plan for this project. Hope to see the both of them succeed and get up back to the very top
He had the trust and patience of ownership, and the benefit of several hundred million to spend, which many managers never receive.
That being said, they still had to bring in the right players, make the right decisions, and implement the right tactics.
For me it is the combination and contribution of all the key figures. For example,
1. Josh Kroenke being present and more involved in the club than his father in previous years. Also, willing the risk the investment by believing and backing Arteta.
2. Edu for spotting young talent, and sticking with the values and character they are looking for in players they bring in. I’m sure some here remember the article where Edu was discussing a transfer with a player who kept asking about money, and Edu decided to leave and they player wasn’t right for the club.
3. Arteta for having a vision, and standing firm in spite of naysayers (like myself until this year) of what Arsenal could be with the right players and investment.
It has taken the combination of all 3 to get Arsenal back to a level we all want, and I question if it would be possible without Josh Kroenke, Edu, and Arteta involved they way they are.
Long may it continue quite frankly, and the real problem I see is keeping this squad together.
Saka, Martinelli, and Saliba will add millions to the payroll, and so will other key players in the very near future.
Can we afford everyone we have now? Likely not, and some will need to be sold to fund the wage increases of others.
The big Summer spending we have seen last couple years is ending, and we also can’t afford all our favorites to be on 200k or 250k a week wages. Hard decisions will have to be made, and so far Josh, Edu, and Arteta have earned the benefit of the doubt.