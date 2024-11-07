“Much better” Reporter insists Arsenal did well against Inter Milan

Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Inter Milan in the Champions League left fans and analysts divided on the outcome versus the performance. Despite the defeat, Mikel Arteta’s team showcased a level of play that was notably improved from their recent Premier League setback against Newcastle United. They dominated large portions of the game, pushing Inter Milan to defend intensely, with the Italian side forced to dig deep to maintain their lead. For Arsenal fans, while the result was disappointing, the Gunners’ resilience and control throughout the game were promising signs for the rest of their Champions League campaign.
