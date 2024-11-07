“Much better” Reporter insists Arsenal did well against Inter Milan

Impressed by Arsenal’s display, Sky Sports analyst Lewis Jones highlighted the positives that the Gunners can take from the game. He remarked, “There will be lots of negative vibes about Arsenal after failing to score again, but this was a good performance, much better than what they served up at Newcastle. This is a tough place to come and dominate – and that’s what they did for large parts. They deserved at least a draw based on the key metrics. Plenty for Mikel Arteta to be positive about.”

After a lacklustre performance against Newcastle, Arsenal fans had been eager for a show of strength and resilience, and the team responded with a solid tactical approach that kept Inter’s defenders on high alert. Though Arsenal couldn’t convert their possession into goals, their offensive efforts were clear. Dominating possession and maintaining a strong defensive posture, they managed to pin Inter back for much of the game, which is a feat at the San Siro, where the Italian side is known for its formidable home presence. The midfield showed renewed energy, and the attack, while not resulting in goals, put Inter under sustained pressure.

Ultimately, while the loss is a setback in terms of points, the performance offers Arsenal and Arteta a solid foundation to build on for future matches. The resilience, tactical improvement, and energy shown by the team will be crucial as they aim to advance in the Champions League and reclaim momentum in the Premier League. For now, Arsenal’s fans can take solace in knowing that their team continues to progress and grow under Arteta’s management, proving that they are capable of pushing even Europe’s top teams to their limits.