Much-changed Arsenal take a draw against PSV in Eindhoven

Arsenal’s much-changed team secured a 1-1 draw in their dead rubber Champions League game against PSV in Holland. The Gunners had already secured their spot in the knockout stage before the game and were certain to be group winners. This gave Mikel Arteta a chance to make changes, and the Arsenal gaffer brought Aaron Ramsdale back in goal, with Mohamed Elneny, Reiss Nelson, and Cedric Soares all earning rare starts.

It was not a team to expect much from, and to some extent, it showed in their performance at the start of the game. The Gunners occasionally lacked coordination and it was evident that these players hadn’t played much football together. This provided PSV with the chance to impress, however, the lads still gave a good account of themselves.

Arsenal took the lead before the half-time break through Eddie Nketiah and needed to protect it. PSV started the second half as they had for most of the first, pushing hard for a goal. Johan Bakayoko, in particular, caught the eye, causing Arsenal all kinds of trouble with his movement.

Five minutes after the break, the Dutchmen got their equaliser, and both teams searched for the winner. Mikel Arteta brought on Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Gabriel Jesus, Ben White, and Smith Rowe as the game reached its climax.

Arsenal almost snatched a winner at the death via Odegaard but he was denied thanks to a fine save from the PSV keeper.

All in all, considering the changes made, it was a credible performance and both sides made the knockout stages.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…