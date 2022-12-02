‘Much more mature’ – Brazil legend tips Arsenal striker to overcome drought

Brazil legend Ronaldo has tipped Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus to overcome his recent struggles in front of goal ahead of his expected return to the starting line-up today.

The Selecao have already qualified for the knockout stages of the current World Cup in Qatar after winning against both Switzerland and Serbia, and now have the opportunity to ring the changes for their final group game against Cameroon this evening.

One of the players expected to come into the side is Jesus, who has been enjoying an impressive campaign in England since moving from Manchester to London, and R9 insists that his counterpart will overcome his goal drought which stems back to early October.

‘Jesus came to have dinner with us, he stayed by my side there, I met his little daughter, the most beautiful thing,’ revealed Ronaldo.

‘We exchanged ideas, he is a very good friend of mine, we have been talking for many years. A very special boy.

‘I was chatting with him, reassuring him. He really is having a spectacular year at Arsenal. I was talking to him about how much pleasure I am getting from watching Arsenal play this year.

‘Gabriel today is one of the best strikers in the world and much more mature than in 2018.

‘The goal will come naturally and this concern should not cross your mind. All he has to do is take the field and do what he knows how to do.’

There is minimal worry over his goal drought, especially with his major contribution to our team overall, and it is surely just a small matter of time before he is back stat-padding his tally. It will be interesting to see if he is able to earn a place in the starting line-up going into the knockout rounds of the WC after sitting on the bench largely in Qatar.

