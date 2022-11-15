Mudryk clearly tells Arteta how to sign him for Arsenal

Arsenal were closely linked with a move for the Ukranian midfielder Mykhalo Mudryk all during the summer, but it was reported that his price wa above what we were willing to pay at that time, but since then it has been very clear that the youngster has now improved even further this season, and now it is surely just a matter of time before he moves away from Shakhtar Donetsk to one of the top European teams.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that the Gunners were still in contact with Shakhtar and it seems every time Mudryk says anything about his possible transfer, it always comes back to being an Arsenal player, and this time is no exception. He has appeared Mudryk has now made it clear he’d be open to joining Arsenal over someone like Real Madrid if it meant he’d play regularly, telling the Ukranian journalist Vlada Sedan’s YouTube channel his terms for leaving Shakhtar. Interestingly, Vlada also happens to be married to our very own Oleks Zinchenko, who may or may not have a bit of leverage in our favour..

When she asked him about Arsenal, he said: “Yeah. I check on them on MyScore and know when they’re playing I can check on them,” Mudryk said of Arsenal.

“I also watch them too. They are a very dynamic side, in general not just in controlling possession but also in scoring goals.

“From a purely hypothetical perspective if there was the option of being a bench player for Real Madrid or a starter for Arsenal, I’d probably choose Arsenal.

“But it’s a tough question and involves a lot of factors in my answer.

“I would first want to know from the head coach that even if I wasn’t a guaranteed starter, that I’d receive a chance.

“Essentially I need to hear directly from the manager what he envisages my role in his side to be.”

Well, from the sounds from that interview that it is now down to Arteta and Edu to make the next move in this ame of chess, but it certainly seems to be a real thing, and if everyone makes the right moves, both Arsenal and Mudryk will both end up winners.

I’ll just leave you with this tweet from Fabrizio Romano…..

Mykhaylo Mudryk tells Zinchenko's wife Vlada Sedan: "I follow Arsenal closely, they're a very dynamic side. One surprise for me was how many Arsenal fans followed me. No other club’s fans have interacted as much as them". ⚪️🇺🇦 #AFC "They always tell me: come to us!". pic.twitter.com/deyswR28FC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 15, 2022

————————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Arteta after our win at Wolves……

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids