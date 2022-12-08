Mudryk makes it clear how much he expects Shakhtar to charge Arsenal in January

There were quite a few rumours in the summer linking Arsenal with Mykhalo Mudryk, and these escalated drastically as the season went on, with the club openly admitting they were expecting bids in January, and player himself making it clear on many occasions that Arsenal was definitely his preferred destination.

There was speculation that the price for the 21 year-old starlet had gone up from around 25million to 40-45 million, but then it was revealed that Shakhtar’s director of football, Dario Srna, said: ‘If somebody wants to buy Mudryk, they must pay huge, huge, huge money. Otherwise the president of the club (Rinat Akhmetov) will not sell him.

‘The market is deciding the price — not me. Antony, [Jack] Grealish, they are players of more than €100m and for me, Mudryk does not have less quality than them.

However, the youngster does not think he is worth that price and even accused his employers of sabotaging his dream of playing for a top club.

“When I found out about my price, I wasn’t just surprised – I was shocked,” Mudryk told Sport Arena.

“But I am 100 per cent sure that they are unlikely to buy a player from the championship of Ukraine for 100 million… I will not hide that I was very upset. The amount of 100 million puts a barrier for my transition to the top championship, which I so dreamed of. I can’t say that my dream was killed, but wounded – that’s for sure.”

Now, as the January window approaches, Mudryk has now made it clear how much he thinks Arsenal shoud be asked to pay in January, and he released this on his instagram account….

Reported Arsenal target Mykhaylo Mudryk on Instagram story, sharing a graphic suggesting his transfer value is now €40m. 👀 [IG: mmudryk10] #afc pic.twitter.com/sMRtWAynVB — afcstuff (@afcstuff) December 6, 2022

So what do you think of that? It looks like he is asking Shakhtar to be reasonable in January, but I think the only problem Arsenal could have, is if a bidding war develops with other clubs raising bids, but it looks to me that Mudryk himself is only interested in coming to the mighty Arsenal!