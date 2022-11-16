Mudryk’s agent says the 100m price Arsenal are asked to pay is just “wild speculation”

Every day there is another report saying that the Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Mykhalo Mudryk is keen to come to Arsenal, and even the Athletic has reported that Arsenal are very strong candidates, but they also said that the Ukranian giants are asking for an incredible 100million for their star player.

But today Mudryk’s agent, Oleksiy Alyokhin says that these outlandish prices are just media speculation with no basis in fact, and if anyone should know, he should!

“As far as I know, Shakhtar is not officially conducting any negotiations,” Alyokhin said. “And all these sky-high numbers that appear on the Internet are someone’s wild imagination or just speculation.”

“It can be seen with the naked eye that he outgrew the championship of Ukraine a long time ago and is ready to perform at a more serious level,”

“He needs to progress.

“And in my opinion, now is the best time for it. I think everyone will benefit from this. And Shakhtar, the national team of Ukraine, and the player himself.

“But again, Mudryk has a long-term contract with Shakhtar, he is fully focused on the remaining championship games. And whether Mudryk will go or not – I am not ready to answer. Everything will depend on the Shakhtar board.”

We all know that the agent is obviously pushing for a big pay day for himself, as well as Mudryk, but surely he also knows that it is extremly unlikely that Arsenal will pay such an extornionate price for the youngster.

And if Mudryk really fancies joining his Ukranian captain Zinchenko at Arsenal, he may have some say in the matter himself.

I really hope that Arteta can make this happen. All the signs are looking to be in our favour…

—————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Mikel Arteta discuss the World Cup, Odegaard, the long break and the top of the League!……

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids</em<>

