Mudryk’s agent reveals that there is very little chance that Arsenal will sign him

There have been millions of column inches dedicated to Arsenal’s attempt to persuade Shakhtar Donetsk’s owners to let Mykhaylo Mudryk move to the Emirates for a reasonable price this month, and now the agent of the Ukranian star has publicly reported that there is very little chance of an agreement being reached.

He says that the two clubs are so far apart in their valuations that he has practically given up hope of Shakhtar listening to reason in January.

His agent Igor Kryvenko has spoken to Footboom about the situation and the news is not positive in the slightest…

When asked what the chances were of Arsenal getting the deal over the line, he said: “Minimal. Shakhtar won’t let Mudryk go for the money they (Arsenal) are currently offering.”

He then heavily criticized Shakhtar for their totally unreasonable valuation of Mudryk. He continued: “A player from the Ukrainian championship cannot cost more than, for example, a player from the Netherlands. You have to look at things realistically. There is a market value, and Shakhtar seem to be taking figures from the ceiling.”

So, it doesn’t look at all promising at the moment, so I hope that Arteta and Edu turn their attention to more realistic targets quickly so we can get some of those new players we need as quickly as possible.

Oh well, maybe they will be more reasonable in the summer….

