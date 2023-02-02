Mudryk’s former coach tells him he made a mistake to join Chelsea instead of Arsenal

It Would Be Better For Him” Mudryk Told Arsenal Was The Club For Him

Imagine someone still claiming Mykhailo Mudryk was a good fit for Arsenal and that he should have pushed for a move to Arsenal rather than Chelsea. I know you’re sick of hearing about Mudryk, but you can recall Arsenal’s 2023 winter transfers without thinking about him and what could have been. and celebrating that it was still a good January for the Gunners.

Former Shakhtar U-19 coach Andreas Carrasco, who must have noted Mudryk closely during his development, has now come out to suggest that Arsenal’s playing style may have been perfect for Mudryk.

As per UA Tribuna, he admitted, “Today, Arsenal, with its style of play, could be more suitable for Mudryk, who successfully uses dribbling and plays one-on-one. It would be better for him, in my opinion.”

When the winter transfer window opened, everyone assumed Mudryk would join Arsenal. The now-Chelsea player didn’t shy away from expressing his desire to move to the Emirates; in fact, one could argue that if he had been able to choose where he wanted to go after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk, he would have knocked on the doors of the Emirates.

However, Chelsea ended up signing him, so it is pointless to say he would have been a perfect fit for Arsenal. All Gooners can hope for is that they are proven to be correct in not overpaying for him.

Daniel O

Watch the amusing and informative Deadline Day Podcast (Good or Bad?) from the famous Dublin Arsenal – Plus previewing the weekend’s game against Everton

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids