Bayern Munich star rejects a plea to join Arsenal

Thomas Muller has been one of the best players in European football over the last few seasons, and many clubs will jump at the chance to add him to their squad.

The German attacker has been in good form at Bayern Munich, and that has naturally attracted the attention of several clubs.

However, he looks very settled in Bavaria, and he will remain the dream of his suitors.

Arsenal is rebuilding their squad now, and they need another striker that is able to contribute with goals.

Muller has done that job for a long time at Bayern, and he would certainly do the same at the Emirates.

The German is a dream signing for at least one Arsenal fan, and he begged him to sign for the Gunners in a clip making the rounds on social media, according to The Daily Mail.

However, the German quickly responded: ‘No, no, no, no!’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Muller would be a stunning addition to our squad, but Bayern has just lost Robert Lewandowski, and it is hard to see them allowing him to leave at any price.

If we want him, we might have to wait for another campaign before making our move.

