Multiple Arsenal players nominated for Player of the Season awards

Arsenal’s fine Premier League season has seen them provide multiple players for the various award categories at the end of this season.

Mikel Arteta is already a nominee for the Manager of the Season award after he nearly guided the Gunners to a first league crown in almost two decades.

The Athletic reports Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard have also been nominated for the Young Player of the Season in England’s top flight for their contributions towards Arsenal’s fine form in the term.

In the main category for the Player of the Season, Saka and Odegaard have also been nominated as the Gunners enjoy a fruitful season, even though they will not win the league.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Winning these nominations shows the immense contribution these players made to our season.

The nominated players would, of course, have preferred that we win the league, but we can compete again in the next campaign and we expect them to show great form as they did this season.

This will be useful in helping us challenge for at least one trophy before the next campaign finishes.

It would also be great if at least one of them wins a category at the awards, but the nominees from Manchester City probably have a better chance.

