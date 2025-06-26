Multiple clubs line up as Arsenal prepare to offload Ukranian international

Oleksandr Zinchenko has emerged as a key name in this summer’s transfer window, with Arsenal reportedly ready to part ways with the Ukrainian international. The 27-year-old, who joined the Gunners from Manchester City in 2022, has found it increasingly difficult to secure regular game time under Mikel Arteta.

Now, with Fulham joining the race, several top European clubs circling, a departure looks increasingly likely. Fulham, AC Milan and West Ham are among the most serious contenders for his signature, while Ajax and Borussia Dortmund are also monitoring the situation.

According to Just Arsenal Sources, Fulham have submitted a bid of £10 million for the versatile left-sided player. Although the fee falls below the amount Arsenal originally invested, the club are understood to be open to accepting a financial loss to facilitate the transfer. Zinchenko is believed to be eager for regular first-team football, and a move across London would allow him to remain settled while revitalising his career.

AC Milan, West Ham and others join the race

Meanwhile, AC Milan are exploring Zinchenko as a potential replacement for Theo Hernández, who is being linked with a high-profile move to Al Hilal. The Italian side have reportedly opened talks with Arsenal over a deal valued at around €20 million, though they are not expected to raise their offer further.

West Ham are also keen. The Hammers see Zinchenko as a strong candidate to succeed Aaron Cresswell, with his ability to operate both at full-back and in midfield viewed as a major asset. Ajax and Borussia Dortmund are tracking the situation closely, though the Dutch club’s tight wage structure may only allow a deal if Zinchenko is willing to lower his salary expectations.

Arsenal moving forward with youth

Zinchenko’s potential departure comes at a time of transition for Arsenal’s left flank. The arrival of Riccardo Calafiori and the rise of academy graduate Myles Lewis-Skelly have reshaped the club’s options, pushing the Ukrainian further down the pecking order.

While Zinchenko played a valuable role during his early days at the Emirates, Arsenal’s evolution appears to have left little room for him going forward. A move now feels inevitable, for the player and for the club.

Michelle M

