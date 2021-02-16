“Multiple factors at play here” Expert explains why Partey keeps getting injured

Thomas Partey was one of the most exciting signings in the Premier League in the summer.

After a long-drawn out transfer saga, Arsenal managed to land him in the final hours of the transfer window.

The Ghanaian had established himself as one of the best midfielders in Europe at Atletico Madrid and was seen as the final piece of the jigsaw for the Gunners.

However, he has been struggling with recurrent injuries since he has been at the Emirates this season.

He is currently sidelined again with an injury he picked up not quite long after he just returned to full fitness.

Partey wasn’t known to be an injury-prone player before his move to the Emirates and Football London has now spoken to the expert, Dr. Rajpal Brar, to find out why he keeps getting injured.

They asked him: “Partey has had a difficult run with injuries this season. Why do you think he’s been so susceptible to injuries this season?”

He said: “Multiple factors at play here. First, we have the shortened turnaround to this season which means less recovery time.

“Secondly, a player transitioning to a new team and likely trying to make a good impression resulting in higher exertion & intensity. Thirdly, the player transitioning to a higher intensity league.

“Fourthly, once he picks up the first injury, now there’s inherent risk for re-injury and fluctuating fitness levels which then increase that risk even further”

Partey has been in fine form when he has played for the Gunners and has featured in 11 league games for Arsenal this season.