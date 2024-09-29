Multiple injuries affecting PSG’s plans for the Arsenal game

PSG will face Arsenal in the Champions League midweek, but the Parisians are dealing with an injury crisis ahead of the game.

Arsenal, having drawn their first Champions League match against Atalanta, will view the upcoming fixture as a must-win.

Mikel Arteta’s side will be eager to secure victory, especially after winning their recent Premier League match against Leicester City, which serves as good preparation.

However, the Foxes are not on the same level as PSG, meaning Arsenal will need to be at their best to come away with a comfortable win.

They may benefit from PSG’s injury woes, as several key players are set to miss the match.

According to Football London, in addition to long-term absentees Lucas Hernandez (knee), Presnel Kimpembe (Achilles), and Gonçalo Ramos (ankle), PSG could also be without Vitinha, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marco Asensio, and Désiré Doué.

These players are crucial for PSG, and their potential absence could weaken the Parisians, at least on paper.

Just Arsenal Opinion

PSG is one of the biggest clubs in Europe, and it has a large squad, so we will be making a huge mistake if we think these absentees will weaken it further.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…