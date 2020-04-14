Multiple options open to Arsenal if they really want to sign La Liga target

Arsenal will reportedly have the chance to sign Philippe Coutinho this summer if they can pay half his current wage.

The Brazilian has struggled since he left the Premier League when he was arguably Liverpool’s best player.

He joined Barcelona in 2018 and played for them for one-and-half seasons before the club shipped him out on loan last summer.

He has failed to convince Bayern Munich to make his loan deal permanent and the Germans have no intention to keep him.

Back at the Nou Camp, the Catalans seem to have given up on him as they are desperate to get him off their books right now.

Sun Sport claims that Barcelona is shopping him around and they have come up with two plans to get him off their wage bill next season.

The Catalans will offer him to the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea for £75 million, however, if they cannot stump up such cash, they are willing to allow him to join either of them on loan for the rest of the season.

If Arsenal is serious about landing him on loan for next season they would have to be willing to pay at least half of his current £290,000 per week wages at Barcelona.