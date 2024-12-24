Multiple sources confirm ex-Arsenal Women boss to take over at NWSL club San Diego Wave

Not long ago, it was rumored that San Diego Wave were speaking with Jonas Eidevall about him taking over at the NWSL club.

San Diego Wave have been on the hunt for a new permanent head coach since they dismissed Arsenal legend Casey Stoney as their boss in June. Stoney was replaced by Paul Buckle, who took over on an interim basis, though he was later replaced by Landon Donovan, also on an interim basis, but neither was seen as the perfect fit for that job.

Jeff Kassouf of Equalizer Soccer is reporting that he’s been told by multiple sources that Jonas Eidevall has been hired as the San Diego Wave FC head coach.

🚨 #NWSL BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Sources have confirmed to @JeffKassouf that Jonas Eidevall has been hired as the San Diego Wave FC head coach. He managed Arsenal in the FA WSL from 2021-24. He is the second head coach in Wave history. ➡️: https://t.co/C23IHpipUm pic.twitter.com/xhUIYzYReL — The Equalizer (@EqualizerSoccer) December 23, 2024

The Swedish coach is set to be appointed as the second San Diego Wave head coach after Casey Stoney. For the NWSL, once he became available, they felt he was the right person to lead them. He was their first-choice target, and they’ve now got him on board.

Interestingly, while Eidevall is to be confirmed as the San Diego Wave coach, Arsenal are yet to replace him after he resigned in early October after a poor start to the season.

Renee Slegers has led the team in a caretaker role since he left. The Dutch tactician has, in 11 games, registered 10 wins and a draw. Renee’s really turned things around for our Arsenal Women. We now sit 3rd in the WSL and have reached the UWCL quarter-finals at the top of our group..

Some feel she’ll be trusted as the Arsenal women’s permanent manager, but that’s not certain; the club could still opt to appoint someone else.

I guess we will have to wait and see who replaces Eidevall at the Emirates Stadium and if he’s successful in the NWSL, after never tasting glory in the WSL while with Arsenal between 2021 and 2024.

Do you think Jonas Eidevall is going to take the NWSL by storm? And perhaps more importantly, could we see him poach some of our Gunners? We have 4 Swedish internationals at Arsenal and Norwegian Frida Maanum that previously played in the Swedish league..

What are your thoughts on this Gooners?

Michelle M

