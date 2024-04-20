Munich defeat shows Arsenal have not improved since the Wenger days

How you lose by Dan Smith
So, I said it wasn’t as black and white as what the result would be in Germany.
There is no disgrace to lose at the Allianz Arena, but I stressed it’s how you lose.
That’s what hurt so many Gooners on Sunday. Given the stakes it was unsettling how much we froze. A trend at this time of the year for our young squad.
I can’t write we were as bad as we were against Aston Villa, but were we brave?
Bravery isn’t about getting your foot stuck in and being physical. It’s about demanding the ball, believing you can make the difference, a refusal to play the safe pass, willingness to take a risk.
Think of the last 15 minutes against Bayern Munich. Can you say any player did that?
I think of Paul Merson’s words at the weekend when Havertz failed to close down a cross. His stance was having got this far in the season, you need to close down that cross.
His thoughts echoed in my head in the final stages in Munich. It’s easy for me to say as I’m sure the Gunners were physically and mentally tired, but did we come across as a team desperate to get that ball in the box?
Did we ever come across that we believed we would equalise?
In a Champions League Q Final did we leave it all on the pitch?
If the answer is no, then Arteta didn’t get the leadership he demanded. Some know those leaders don’t exist.
Some readers moved the goal posts since the first leg. There were those who refused to believe we would have to dramatically improve from the Porto tie to reach the Final.
All season some claimed we were second favourites to lift the trophy for no other reason than being called Arsenal.
Despite being away from the competition for 6 years?
Knocked out of the Europa League by the likes of Olympiakos and Sporting Lisbon, without a domestic title in two decades!
Kai Havertz up front!
Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson on the bench!
Why are we paying them 100,000 pound a week if they are not trusted when it matters?
Remember a week ago when I says our manager has zero faith in Smith Rowe?
In the last few days though, those same readers quietly changed their approach, suddenly we were being told that just being involved was progress. Conditioned to think like that. Does a big club think like that?
If you have learnt anything this week, it’s that experience matters at this level. Porto over two legs were able to exploit their game plan simply because they had the knowledge of playing knock out football.
As Tomas Tuchel pointed out before kick-off, he has a dressing room who have won this Cup and played at this stage every year.
In the second half they controlled the tie.
I wouldn’t say we went missing on Wednesday, but we played it safe.
If we win our next two games, we go 4 points clear of City!
Who though on the plane back to England is pointing that out?
Who in training is stressing that these are the occasions you want to be involved in?
Who in the canteen is pointing out that instead of being crippled by a fear of failure, we should be excited about writing our names into the history books?
On the balance of this week, I don’t think that person exists.
I worry how many of our players believe they can still be Champions?
Arsene Wenger rightfully got criticised for taking us to the knockout stages without any ambition to actually try and lift the trophy. Look at the last 20 mins of Wednesday night.
Has anything changed?
Dan
Did we lose 5-1 again or have you forgotten how bad we got under Wenger? I don’t seem to recall loosing 5-1 or 6-0 this season or last. I also seem to remember Wenger finishing outside the top 4 and below spurs. I also remember us allowing an outsider in Leicester to win the league when it was ours to lose under Wenger. Yet the league has been won by maybe the best team in the last 20 years under Arteta and we have pushed them awfully close on two occasions. If you cant see progress under Arteta then I’m just really lost for words.
I more meant nothing has changed to the last time we were in the CL
But as for saying we lost a league when it was ours to win …..you could have said that last year
Many would suggest that there is a massive difference between being humbled by consecutive 5-1 scorelines and losing by the odd goal. Many would also hold that there is a significant difference between being well off the pace to Leicester and coming second in a PL title race with MC.
It seems that according to you there is no difference.
So many of us will look at the team’s improvement and support the progress and process. While others will continue to wail and see nothing. Each to his or her own.
I remember readers saying we would comfortably get to Final
Once we don’t the goal posts get moved
YES DAVID! It boils down to is one a realist, as you and I are.
OR is one an eternal pessimist who PREFERS, by his own nature, to be constantly negative .
I suggest that THAT is the REAL “DIFFERENCE”!
We need to bring in Nicklas
Bendtner as a Self-belief coach.
The other night was disappointing and I think the game wasn’t a true reflection of how we can play when we turn up.
At CL level you can’t afford passengers and I’m sorry to disappoint but Havertz to me has seemed like a passenger this season. I know the usual comments are but he has contributed X goals and assists etc. but you could put anyone in the Arsenal team of last season and they would have got goals and assists.
The Havertz and Raya experiment will be the sword Arteta falls on. We should have done more to keep hold of Granit Xhaka to be fair or plopped Zinchenko in the left 8 role after he left and played an actual defender at Left back.
Sorry but Raya isn’t an upgrade on Ramsdale, some of Ramsdale saves last season where phenomenal. Against Bayern, you could see the gulf in quality between our keepers and the confidence Neuer inspired in his backline.
I don’t think the Kroenkes will give Arteta more than next season to produce the goods. They will want a return on their investment.
Raya, maybe a decent keeper but like you say, not the upgrade on Ramsdale that we are led to believe. And doesn’t look commanding in his goal. Haverz ha been good but not great, still for me a confusing buy. Arteta seems to need Jesus in his team and again, he isn’t a striker and takes away, more than he puts in to the team.
Raya and Ramsdale are both iffy keepers who can be fantastic on the day however on the day being the key word. Scapegoat Havertz has been miles better than Jesus, Martinelli and Trossard but nobody seems to mention that. Infact Nkeitah has more goals than Jesus this season. Furthermore I have no idea what people expect Havertz to do against Bayern when we didn’t create a single opportunity for him. My gripe with Havertz is he wasnt the left 8 we needed but we got lucky that hes a better forward than Jesus so it kinda worked out.
I seem to remember Havertz doing a Havertz header where it just slides off his head like he’s heading late, from Rice’s cross. Nice cross but weak header, straight into Neuers hands. I thought his height and heading was meant to be one of his strengths and a reason why he was bought in?
You are ok with Harverts been a better forward than GJ because he scored 10goals in 40+ matches? Kai’s purchase is still a misery.
We needed a goal poacher but paid 65m + 330k a week for an experiment (square peg in a round hole)
❌❌❌
Well the top scorers in the league are only on 20 goals and Havertz played left 8 for the majority of his games so yes its not the worst output tbh.
I think there is a lot of truth in your article, Dan, the only part I fully reject is the comparison to Wenger. We’ve never truly collapsed in the ways we were prone to doing under Wenger, and we are never quite so open with such glaring tactical weaknesses (which, I concede, does align somewhat with your comment about us playing it safe) – even with the frequently talked about left back issue, we’re nowhere near as open to counter attacks or any kind of obvious threat like that. We have been too static in attack recently, though, with only odegaard and probably jorginho really looking to take any risks at all in their play – it does suggest that we’re inhibited, and it does suggest we’re not there mentally.
I think the question of whether we’ve made any progress from last season may be answered today – wolves present a similar challenge to Brighton imo, who we soundly beat recently. Are we going to play like that again, with the belief that we’re still in with a chance, or are we going to suffer a hangover from recent disappointments?
We haven’t improved in major European competitions, but all EPL clubs have been kicked out of UCL and EL
I guess EPL quality is overrated this season
@Gai I agree Epl is actually overated.
I disagree with the writter that Arsenal haven’t improve since Wenger days. Wenger tenure didn’t end well with a very toxic Emirate atmosphere due to poor upon poor results. Also,
in my opinion, Epl has become more physical, many quality coaches coming in and the competition more intense.
These comparisons seem pointless. Wenger, one of the greatest ever coaches v Arteta, a virtual beginner.
Let.It.Rest.
Oh I agree
But some have made that comparison
👍
One of the greatest coaches ever??? For Arsenal maybe but lets not forget we basically give up silverware for 13 years because he refused to sign a decent dm. We got smoked against most half decent teams and usually conceded three times the goals we do now a season. Winning the league when it was just Arsenal and United isnt even as big as Ranieri winning it for leicester.
Maybe ?
It’s factually true
And that’s the point im making
If your downplaying what Mr Wenger did then you can’t say this is progress
Why though? Even the Leicester season under Wenger when we finished second we never felt or looked like winning it. Now we are all sat here sad and depressed after one loss in twelve against a pretty against a pretty good villa side. The difference is night and day.You could look at our fixtures under Wenger and pinpoint the exact date we would mess it up.
Yes, one of the greatest coaches ever!!! Did I make a spelling mistake or something?
If you stop looking at results after 2006 then i might agree with you
Exactly so you can’t say now is great either
I wonder why many on JA always come here burning down their anger on a team MOST NEVER GAVE CHANCE TO SUCCEED.
How can you be angry over want you want to happen and it happens eclxactly the way you wish it .
You never gave the team a chance but for you to be calling them out every lose hiding under been Realistic comes around as comedy to me ,if the team loses again you will still shout Nekitia,smith etc did not play like they are better than those who played .
Win ,Lose or Draw I will be always grateful towards anybody that is playing for my beloved Club.
Before anybody put effort to reply me ,Know this and save yourself the trouble
I HAVE MY OWN EYES TO SEE
I HAVE MY OWN MIND TO THINK
NOBODY CAN INFLUENCE MY THOUGHT TOWARDS MY CLUB.
So why are you responding to people’s post and comments?
This is what fans do, analyze games, support the team and look at how your team can be better
20 years without a title
Think we have been patient
And who was the manager for the vast majority of those 20 years ?
That’s my point mate
We can’t say that wasn’t good enough but now that this is amazing
I haven’t seen anyone say it’s amazing. What I would say, is that if people can’t see the difference in the club/team over the last few years then they are myopic.
Counts for nothing if at this time of year we always go missing
The experience will count.
What are you smoking my dude? Most people expected Arsenal to win this season, even fans of other clubs.
When you spend money the way we do, then winning the league is the least expectation.
People mock Chelsea for spending a billion, we are right there behind them. We are not that far off a billion spent and yet still we can barely field a half decent starting 11. Chelsea are dumb, but we are just as dumb considering we have given a lot of money to Chelsea ourselves.
What are you smoking? City outspend us every season so do man united and chelsea. In terms of money spent we where 4th in the list yet we sit second. We where outspent by the treble winners so what do you expect ?
Dan is right in many respect, but Arsenal must now beat the Wolves, Spuds and Chelsea to salvage some pride and restore our name
Last campaign, a midfield of Odegaard, Partey and Xhaka enabled our forwards to play better and score many goals.
Arteta sought to change that for the better but ironically Saka and particularly Martinelli, Jesus and Odegaard have struggled to score goals.
On bringing in Rice, the fans thought a great and effective midfield should be Rice, Odegaard and Partey. Unfortunately, the failed project of Havertz as 8 began and we saw Partey at times being deployed as a full back.
With Havertz as 8, our attackers have been awful. The only person not seeing this is the manager. As 9, Havertz has been at least average but never looked like a 65M player.
Why has the manager refused to play Partey and Rice together? Partey played for a few minutes in the away fixture and produced the assist the led to the Saka-denied penalty. In the crucial moments when the manager would have brought in Partey in the second half in Germany, he reverted to Havertz as 8 again.
This has failed over and over again. Every time Havertz has played as 8, we have hardly scored more than 1 goal. We can only hope to win the remaining games if the manager refrains from playing havertz in the 8 role. That’s simply what has destroyed our season.
We have definitely improved from the Wenger days but this manager needs to stop being emotional about certain players and insisting on playing them when they are clearly not delivering the goods.
His poor rotational policy has also caused players like ESR and Nelson to lose their market value.
Nwaneri should step up as a back-up to Saka and should effectively have minutes for his rapid development. Other teams are prmting their youth. Among the 100 youth players selcted this year, there isn’t as much as a single Arsenal youth. that’s a shame.
Afew salient thjouights on DANS piece. He said that we were never going to win th CL which I also said all along. He and I were both realistic enough to know that at top CL level, we need far mor experience and we also knew that City, who have far mor experienc at that level themselves ONLY won it last season , after a great many seasons where they failed to win it
That and esp NOTICING THAT, is what is called REALISM. I adopt REALISM as my guiding life in life itself as well as in Arsenal matters . I recommend it to others, as it WORKS.
I contrast though, DAN suggests vthat no one , meaning MA, has pointe dout to our team that if we winout nexttwo Prem game swe go four points clear of City. Firstly, thast is simply uninfomrf conjecture byb DAN. And as evidenc for my saying that not a single one of our player will NEED telling, I ask is there even asingle KNOWING Gooner out there who themselve did not know that fact? No I thought nott!
The fact is DAN IS DETERMINEDLY NEGATIVE thinks he is helping Arsenal by being relentlessly SO. Can anyone , DAN INCLUDED, explain to my satisfaction HOW this relentelss negativity can possibly help the club he loves.
I can easily see how CONSTANT SUPPORT HELPS ,but as for negativity, all it dores is create JA ARGUMENTS.
And THERE, in my own question, lies the obvious answer to WHY DAN is always negative . It is also why WE ARE NOT ALLOWED to criticize that negativity,on pain of censorship.!