German Sky say that Declan Price is “on the verge” of joining Arsenal?

Bayern Munich has reportedly withdrawn from the race to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, leaving Arsenal as the frontrunners for his signature.

Sky Sports Germany reported that Bayern has decided not to submit an offer for Rice, with journalist Florian Plettenberg stating that the primary reason was the increasing cost associated with the player.

News #Rice: NO transfer! Bayern has decided today not to submit an offer after all – confirmed ✅ ➡️ It was the clear trend for days and as reported on Friday, because Rice became more and more expensive. He’s on verge to join @Arsenal now! First call BILD. @SkySportDE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/AXLFKWCnPa — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 13, 2023

This development significantly boosts Arsenal’s chances of securing the services of the 24-year-old Englishman. Just last week, it was revealed that Arsenal was eager to finalize a £90 million ($114 million) deal for Rice, and with Bayern out of the picture, the Gunners appear to be in pole position.

While Manchester United has also shown interest in Rice, it is believed that the player prefers a move that keeps him in England. This preference could have deterred Bayern from attracting their midfield target, regardless of Arsenal and United’s pursuits.

Moreover, the allure of staying in London, where Rice has spent his entire life, could play a crucial role in his final decision. Arsenal’s ability to offer the midfielder the chance to remain in his familiar surroundings might be a significant factor in swaying his choice.

🗣 "They got the feeling that Arsenal is in front, Arsenal is pushing, and Arsenal is more concrete." 🔴@Plettigoal outlines why Bayern Munich have decided against making a bid for West Ham's Declan Rice pic.twitter.com/ePKQ4hk0mF — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 14, 2023

Uncertainty surrounding Manchester United’s ongoing takeover saga may further hinder their chances of securing Rice’s signature. The situation at Old Trafford could potentially create a more favorable environment for Arsenal to secure the talented midfielder.

As the transfer saga unfolds, it remains to be seen if Arsenal will successfully navigate negotiations and complete the deal for Declan Rice despite the massive outlay involved.

Should they secure his services, it would be a significant boost for Mikel Arteta’s side as they continue to rebuild and strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.

