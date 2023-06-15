German Sky say that Declan Price is “on the verge” of joining Arsenal?

Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Bayern Munich has reportedly withdrawn from the race to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, leaving Arsenal as the frontrunners for his signature.

Sky Sports Germany reported that Bayern has decided not to submit an offer for Rice, with journalist Florian Plettenberg stating that the primary reason was the increasing cost associated with the player.

This development significantly boosts Arsenal’s chances of securing the services of the 24-year-old Englishman. Just last week, it was revealed that Arsenal was eager to finalize a £90 million ($114 million) deal for Rice, and with Bayern out of the picture, the Gunners appear to be in pole position.

While Manchester United has also shown interest in Rice, it is believed that the player prefers a move that keeps him in England. This preference could have deterred Bayern from attracting their midfield target, regardless of Arsenal and United’s pursuits.

Moreover, the allure of staying in London, where Rice has spent his entire life, could play a crucial role in his final decision. Arsenal’s ability to offer the midfielder the chance to remain in his familiar surroundings might be a significant factor in swaying his choice.

Uncertainty surrounding Manchester United’s ongoing takeover saga may further hinder their chances of securing Rice’s signature. The situation at Old Trafford could potentially create a more favorable environment for Arsenal to secure the talented midfielder.

As the transfer saga unfolds, it remains to be seen if Arsenal will successfully navigate negotiations and complete the deal for Declan Rice despite the massive outlay involved.

Should they secure his services, it would be a significant boost for Mikel Arteta’s side as they continue to rebuild and strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.

Yash Bisht

  1. Not anymore City have joined the race for Rice only one winner there and its not Arsenal! City guarantee trophies Arsenal nothing who you gona choose no brainer for Rice not surprised as seen it so many times!

    Reply

    1. Unless City have made a bid, which it appears they have NOT, then with the greatest respect, they have NOT”joined the race”.

      Right now in actual bids made, which is what counts, there is only OUR club in the race.

      Things MAY or MAY NOT, change ,of course, but not until some other club makes a bid!

      ANYTHING ELSE IS SIMPLY CONJECTURE.

      Reply

    2. Man City are not interested, even Barcelona and Real Madrid didn’t even bother to put in a bid, he’s a good player, but it’s Westham that think he is world class, nobody else is buying it. I watched him play in the euro final, and he didn’t really do much to impress, certainly not worth Arsenal spending half their budget on, when we can get a world class striker for £100 million, not just a younger Xhaka. We can get better for less money, otherwise there would be elite clubs bidding for him. It’s just Westham creating media speculation. How can be in a position to negotiate, when he only has one year remaining, they wouldn’t turn down £60 million, let alone anything higher than that and risk losing him for free next year. It’s just fake news.

      Reply

  2. Pat, good article, I think their are a lot of people in the media, not all, but some, who are hoping Arsenal over spend on players, so that they have little budget left to build in key areas. For example, I heard that Arsenal made an unwelcome bid of £52 million for Rice and That Westham was hoping for nearer £75 million, which was the figure quoted last year, when he had 2 years remaining on his contract. Some media, but not all, are trying to convince the world that the figure being renegotiated is £100 million, due to a comment made by the manager saying ” I wouldn’t sell him for £100 million. But all managers say that sort of thing, but they don’t expect that kind of money in reality. Due to his one year remaining contract, I think they will compromise at £60 million plus future add-ons that may take it up to the fee West ham realistically expect to eventually reach, and that is £75 million.

    Reply

  3. The p[robelem this latest Rice article has is that it is at 11.40 am Britishtime, already out of date with thrlatest mews. I so not blame thwrite r,of course a sthings move very fast at this time of thyear. Simon JordanJUST NOT, onTalkSport, rightky said that having has our bid of£80mill plus ad dons of£10 mill rejected, that we would be well advie ro wair befor e sending in any possibly incease doffer His thinking is that right now, NO other club has shown tangible intersts and may we not, at THAT ASKING PRICE.

    I agree with Jordan and see this as a game of bluff and counter bluff that I now expect us to, PROBABLY, win.

    But perhaps not just right NOW.
    And ,in the meantime, the transfer window ticks firmly into gear elsewhere. I am with most on JA who want him and hope we get Rice, BUT NOT at even more silly money.

    I do say we are NOT noted for being any good at poker though, quite the reverse.
    Perhaps we should import DANIEL LEVY! lol!

    Reply

      1. Jon, I agree, their comes apoint, when you have to think, for that kind of money, is he worth it. I mean how many fans would rather make do in midfield and instead spend £100 million on either Victor Osimhen or the excitingly skilful Kvaratskhellia. Ray Parlour said the other day, Rice is not worth Arsenal spending half their budget on him, when they need to also strengthen other areas. A lot of it is just speculation, but I can’t see the Arsenal directs agreeing to £100 million, when all they have to do is speak to the players agent, and negotiate great personal terms, if he joins them for free next year!

        Reply

