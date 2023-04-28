Do Arsenal need to bring in another centre-back in the summer?

Arsenal need another top centre-back: Here’s why, and two options to consider by Darren
Some may say that Arsenal’s failure to win any of their last 4 games is due to the absence of William Saliba. And there’s some sense to that. Even though conceding goals is unavoidable, Arteta’s defence has grown porous without the Arsenal No. 12. I bet you’d agree with me that some of Arsenal’s 13 goals in the last six games should have been avoided.
Arsenal’s defence is in disarray without William Saliba. Rob Holding has no idea what it takes to play like the Frenchman. The message is evident by now: Arteta’s defence still needs reinforcing.
Even if Saliba will return, I feel Arsenal should sign another great centre-back this summer. Saliba and Magalhaes have been outstanding. But, if Arteta’s project is to succeed, it will require more than two trustworthy centre-backs.
We need to see Jakub Kiwior given opportunities between now and preseason. He should be ready to go by next season, standing in for Gabriel on occasion.
For Saliba, Arteta must assess what the transfer market has to offer his assistants. Rob Holding is just not the Frenchman’s finest backup. Holding was exposed against Manchester City.
“[Against Haaland] Holding, in particular, it was a total mismatch,” Michael Owen said on PL Productions, as quoted by HITC
“I would have been grabbing all kinds of help that I could. I mentioned this at halftime; he had to be more aggressive.
“You can’t let him bring the ball down so simply and let him turn to bring the ball down for de Bruyne. He was just too big, too strong, and too quick for him, in every way, shape, or form. I felt sorry for Holding.”
I don’t have Arsenal scouts on my speed dial. If I had, I’d suggest they examine Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba and Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix. They are two of the best right-footed centre-backs Arteta’s project yearns for. Maybe they are worth considering…
Darren N
————————————————
See the latest Arsenal press conferences for Arteta (including discussing Man City) at subscribe to JustArsenalVids
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Of course they do. Not even having at go at existing staff here, to challenge for honours you need as many quality CB’s as you can. It aids in injury cover and allows rotation.
I have a guy I’m impressed with at Dinamo Zagreb. Josip Sutalo, 23 yrs, Croatian, part of the Croatian National team, has champions league experience, 2 time croatian league winner and he won’t cost too much. He has good physicality too.
In answer to the question posed, what we really need is a quality RB to enable Ben White and Tomi to be used as centre backs which is their natural position.Holding,who has been unfairly criticised by many fans and pundits will probably be moved on in any case, but given the above scenario, we would still be left with 5 centre backs including the talented Saliba.Personally, I feel Gabriel is the big weak link in our defence, and with him in the side, I will always be uneasy.
Ah, grandad! The wisdom of the elders. I hope that those who matter are listening.
It’s too obvious. Lacroix would likely be more affordable than Tapsoba, because of his contract length
I think Haaland will even outmuscle and outpace high-profile CBs like Gvardiol, Upamecano and De Ligt, because of the boy’s sheer size and pace
Man City will meet Real Madrid next month and I think only Rudiger can keep up with Haaland. I doubt Militao can beat Haaland in the air constantly and this is why we need to find someone as dominant as Saliba