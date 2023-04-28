Do Arsenal need to bring in another centre-back in the summer?

Arsenal need another top centre-back: Here’s why, and two options to consider by Darren

Some may say that Arsenal’s failure to win any of their last 4 games is due to the absence of William Saliba. And there’s some sense to that. Even though conceding goals is unavoidable, Arteta’s defence has grown porous without the Arsenal No. 12. I bet you’d agree with me that some of Arsenal’s 13 goals in the last six games should have been avoided.

Arsenal’s defence is in disarray without William Saliba. Rob Holding has no idea what it takes to play like the Frenchman. The message is evident by now: Arteta’s defence still needs reinforcing.

Even if Saliba will return, I feel Arsenal should sign another great centre-back this summer. Saliba and Magalhaes have been outstanding. But, if Arteta’s project is to succeed, it will require more than two trustworthy centre-backs.

We need to see Jakub Kiwior given opportunities between now and preseason. He should be ready to go by next season, standing in for Gabriel on occasion.

For Saliba, Arteta must assess what the transfer market has to offer his assistants. Rob Holding is just not the Frenchman’s finest backup. Holding was exposed against Manchester City.

“[Against Haaland] Holding, in particular, it was a total mismatch,” Michael Owen said on PL Productions, as quoted by HITC

“I would have been grabbing all kinds of help that I could. I mentioned this at halftime; he had to be more aggressive.

“You can’t let him bring the ball down so simply and let him turn to bring the ball down for de Bruyne. He was just too big, too strong, and too quick for him, in every way, shape, or form. I felt sorry for Holding.”

I don’t have Arsenal scouts on my speed dial. If I had, I’d suggest they examine Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba and Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix. They are two of the best right-footed centre-backs Arteta’s project yearns for. Maybe they are worth considering…

Darren N

————————————————

See the latest Arsenal press conferences for Arteta (including discussing Man City) at subscribe to JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…