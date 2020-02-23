Shkodran Mustafi has bleached his hair blonde!

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has posted a photo of Shkodran Mustafi’s new bleached-blonde hairdo.

The German defender has been in surprisingly good form recently, so perhaps felt like treating himself with a trip to the barber’s.

See below as Aubameyang pokes fun at him and central defensive partner David Luiz, with both players now sporting rather eccentric hairstyles…

Let’s hope ‘the hair defenders’ can keep another clean sheet against Everton this afternoon.

Mustafi could be a key performer for us in this important game, and he recently suggested with another Instagram post that his communication with new manager Mikel Arteta has been key to his change in fortunes…