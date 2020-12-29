Mustafi really could be going to Barcelona in January

There was much guffawing amongst Arsenal fans when it was reported that Shkodran Mustafi was being considered as a target for Barcelona in January, but it seems it could be true after all.

Obviously the German has hardly played for Arsenal this season despite our defence being decimated by injury for most of it, so it is pretty obvious that he is not in Arteta’s plans. This was probably not helped when he told the club that he would not be renewing his contract which ends this summer.

So it would make sense for Arsenal to take a reduced transfer fee in January, and with Barcelona desperate for defensive cover at the moment they are looking for some cheap options with experience.

Gerard Pique is out injured and is getting on in years and Samuel Umtiti is out with a long term injury. Clement Langlet has two promising 21 year old defenders in Oscar Mingueza and Ronald Araujo to help him, but Barca believe they could do with a more experienced head at the back.

This news about the interest in Mustafi comes from Sportbild, and their Head of Football tweeted this on Christmas Eve.

Not true ❌ Emre Ozturk is not authorized to negotiate for Mustafi True: @FCBarcelona is still interested in Mustafi. No decision yet @Arsenal https://t.co/yM9ybwknRe — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 24, 2020

He is saying that the agent quoted in the Sun’s original story was not authorised to discuss a deal, but says that it is true that Barcelona are considering a bid.

So perhaps we can get Mustafi off the books in January after all…