Mustafi really could be going to Barcelona in January

There was much guffawing amongst Arsenal fans when it was reported that Shkodran Mustafi was being considered as a target for Barcelona in January, but it seems it could be true after all.
Obviously the German has hardly played for Arsenal this season despite our defence being decimated by injury for most of it, so it is pretty obvious that he is not in Arteta’s plans. This was probably not helped when he told the club that he would not be renewing his contract which ends this summer.
So it would make sense for Arsenal to take a reduced transfer fee in January, and with Barcelona desperate for defensive cover at the moment they are looking for some cheap options with experience.
Gerard Pique is out injured and is getting on in years and Samuel Umtiti is out with a long term injury. Clement Langlet has two promising 21 year old defenders in Oscar Mingueza and Ronald Araujo to help him, but Barca believe they could do with a more experienced head at the back.
This news about the interest in Mustafi comes from Sportbild, and their Head of Football tweeted this on Christmas Eve.
Not true ❌ Emre Ozturk is not authorized to negotiate for Mustafi True: @FCBarcelona is still interested in Mustafi. No decision yet @Arsenal https://t.co/yM9ybwknRe
— Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 24, 2020
He is saying that the agent quoted in the Sun’s original story was not authorised to discuss a deal, but says that it is true that Barcelona are considering a bid.
So perhaps we can get Mustafi off the books in January after all…
Yippe! Barcelona have the knack of buying bad CBs. Vermalean, Umtiti, now Mustafi. We can add Luiz too, two for the price of one 😁
I’d drive him there
Surely he’d be free? Be good to get him off the wage bill
Honestly saw his form at the end of last season as inspiring. Incredible turnaround – went from a laughing stock to being considered a key player and the mental strength he showed to do that deserves respect.
Thought the end of the season would have made a good time for him to end his Arsenal days and leave with his head held high. Some of the gloss has been lost from that over the past few months, but I do think he should move on now if he gets an opportunity.
Mustafi, a please do the right thing.
😊
We must not let Mustafi leave for less than his full worth. I hope we hold out for the whole SHILLING!