My 3 takeaways from Arsenal Women’s 2nd defeat of the WSL season

With the WSL North London derby (Tottenham vs. Arsenal) being Arsenal Women’s final game of 2023, it is a game we will all dissect much before entering the “chaos” of the January transfer window, with transfer gossip emerging from everywhere.

Arsenal hoped to close 2023 in style but fell to Spurs for the first time ever in the WSL North London derby’s history, losing 1-0. Here are three things I will takeaway from that loss.

1. That loss will act as inspiration.

It by no means defines us, just refines us” from Lotte Wubben- Moy on Every Gunner woman must have been sad that they did not end 2023 on a high note by winning. You can’t help but feel Arsenal Women are keen to bounce back when they play next when you hear statements like “” from Lotte Wubben- Moy on Instagram . I bet our Gunners can’t wait for this season to resume in January, so they can make amends.

2. The distance between the top four and the other teams is shrinking.

In recent seasons, it seemed practically assured that the top four WSL teams Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City, were at a level of their own, ahead of the rest. As we reported last season , Matt Beard attested to this saying: “We know there is a gap between the top four teams right now and the rest of the teams. From our perspective, and we’ve said this all along, we want to be as competitive as we can in this division.“

It was almost certain which teams would finish in the top four of the WSL, as well as the outcomes between them and the other teams (they’d always batter the other teams). It was unheard of that a club outside the top four would stun that in the top 4. The top four almost always dropped points against each other and rarely against the rest. However, teams have begun to break through the barrier; they now have the talent to give these teams (in the top 4) a run for their money, as well as game strategies to frustrate them. That’s why, on the same weekend, 6th placed Spurs defeated Arsenal Women and 5th placed Liverpool defeated Manchester United Women in the WSL. Indeed, Liverpool are equal on points with Manchester United, and only 4 points off Arsenal and Man City as we go into the winter break..

3. Arsenal must improve their clinical play.

Spurs were lucky that Arsenal were ineffective in front of goal. Our Gunners were simply unlucky to lose. They had numerous chances to win with a number of goals, but it was not to be. It’s perplexing that Arsenal couldn’t find the back of the net against Spurs despite having world class players like Beth Mead, Alessia Russo, Stina Blackstenius, Caitlin Foord, and Cloe Lacasse. With Eidevall’s quality attack, they should be firing from all cylinders. I hope that is the case when the league resumes.

What are your three takeaways from Arsenal’s defeat to Tottenham Women last Saturday?

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….