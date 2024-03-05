My 3 takeaways from Arsenal’s 1-0 derby win over Tottenham Women

The women’s North London derby, Arsenal Women vs. Tottenham at the Emirates, was one of last weekend’s big games. Of course, you know our girls painted North London RED, with Alessia Russo scoring the game-winning goal.

For some, it was just another three points in the bag for our Gunner women. However, one may wonder what lessons were drawn from that game. Here are my three takeaways from that game.

1. 33yo Kim Little is still a solid asset

Yes, Alessia Russo scored with a Beth Mead assist, but the winning goal was all due to Kim Little’s vision. The Arsenal captain delivered the ideal cross to Mead, providing the lock-pick-out pass our Gunner women needed to punish a tenacious Spurs defense.

2. Alessia Russo was a transfer bargain

Russo’s been on a roll. And, while many chastised her for not scoring as regularly as she should, her goal in the NLD opened her opponents’ eyes. The former Manchester United player has scored four goals in her last seven appearances, which isn’t particularly impressive. It’s taken awhile, but the 25-year-old appears to be finding her groove.

3. The WSL is becoming more competitive

In the three North London derbies played, it was evident how our North London opponents were able to compete. Prior to this season, women’s NLD matches had only one outcome: Arsenal would win. But that has changed; in three games, Arsenal has only won one, which was last weekend, a result that some argue was not convincing, as the game could have ended in a draw or a loss. Yes, we won the Continental Cup NLD, but that game ended in a draw and was decided on penalties. Our Arsenal Women fell 1-0 in the WSL NLD clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last December.

Match after match, WSL teams improve; there is now no top four and the rest. Which is interesting; our Gunner women have to simply step up to be ahead of the curve.

Fun fact: Arsenal women have now defeated every team in the league this season.

What did you take away from the match Gooners?

Sam N

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….