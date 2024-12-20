My 5 reasons why Renée is perfect for the top job at Arsenal Women. Can you think of any more?

If you were to give the Arsenal decision-makers reasons to appoint Renée Slegers as their permanent women’s boss, what would they be?

Here are my five reasons why I believe Renée Slegers is perfect for the the head coach role at Arsenal Women:

1. She doesn’t rely on the “trust the process” or “once I get my own players” excuses. Off the pitch, she says it like she sees it. On the pitch, she’s given a clear vision of how she wants this team to play. Arsenal needed someone who can get the best out of the quality squad they have, and she’s shown she can do that.

2. She instantly improved the team’s mentality. Under Jonas Eidevall, you could often see that the team lacked motivation. That’s not the case anymore. She’s made them passionate; they now play as a unit and show fire and desire.

3. Alessia Russo is one of the brightest talents England has to offer. Landing her was a big transfer coup. She is a player a team is built around. Jonas Eidevall failed to get the best out of the England Lionesses star. In 11 games under Renée, the ex-Manchester United player has racked up 10 goals and has scored in her last 6 appearances for Arsenal.

4. As Alex Ferguson said, defenses win you titles. If Arsenal are to win a trophy, they need to be as defensively solid as possible. With 7 clean sheets and conceding just 5 goals in 11 games, Renée’s bold decisions – like dropping Manuela Zinsberger for Daphne Van Domselaar and playing Steph Catley in central defense – have made Arsenal a fortress. I bet teams now fear playing us.

5. Is there someone out there better than Renée Slegers?

I guess those are my five reasons why I want Renée Slegers at the helm of our Arsenal women’s team. What are yours?

That said, Renée herself isn’t worried about her role. She’s just looking forward to taking a rest this winter break. Though she expects clarification from the club, she admits that ‘so far, so good’ — all has gone to plan, saying: “I am just really happy that we got this win and topped the group. It was a big performance from the team and the club. We had two objectives from this block: to be in striking distance in the WSL, which we achieved by climbing one spot, and to qualify for the quarter-finals and, if we can, win the group. We are successful with both, which is very strong.

“It has been very intense with many challenges to overcome as a team. We just need the break, and I am sure I will have communication with the club, but I want to have a break too,” she said after the 3-2 Champions League win over Bayern Munich.

Michelle M

