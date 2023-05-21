My 6-point recipe for Arsenal to progress even further next season

As Arteta and his boys reflect on their successes and losses, the focus now shifts to next season. Everyone who’s watched this season’s title race would ask himself, “Will the Gunners have what it takes to mount another title challenge and win it?” Yes, Arsenal can sustain another title charge, but to win the league, they need to do the following:

Taking advantage of the transfer window, of course.

Key positions need to be reinforced. A reliable backup for William Saliba, a top right back, two midfielders (Rice and Caicedo), and a physical striker need to be signed. And not just them; if decent players like Kieran Tierney and Emile Smith-Rowe leave, they should be replaced.

Tactical Flexibility

Arteta needs to start tweaking formations for games and even during matches. Arteta needs to take chances, bring in players who could see him, like Arsenal women’s boss Jonas Eidevall, opt to tweak his formation during matches, like reverting to a back three. I’m not suggesting that Arteta use a back three, but he needs to not be so rigid. In games where 4-3-3 is not working, he ought to change things up and use 4-2-3-1 or even 4-4-2. You may play beautiful football, but at times it’s not about the football but the results.

Mental Resilience

Odegaard and Co. must have been strong mentally. After the disappointments of this season, Arsenal should put their players into counselling to ensure this season’s disappointments do not affect them come next season. I hope, Win, the new addition at Colney, succeeds in bringing the team together and cheering them.

Consistency and momentum

With good squad depth, Arteta ought to practise squad rotation. With that, he could have his squad looking fresher and more energised than Saka and co. have looked in recent weeks. A drop in momentum cost the Gunners two wins over Liverpool and West Ham back in April.

Leadership and experience

With rumours that Xhaka is leaving, Arteta will lose one of his leaders and most experienced players; hopefully, he can stay, even if for just one more year. While considering his summer signings, Arteta ought to get on board players with some experience and leaders like Declan Rice, who’s captaining the Hammers, or even signing Cancelo or Gundogan, who could guide the young Gunners who are still maturing in the game.

Be ruthless and let their disappointments drive them on next season

Although Arsenal’s progress this season overshadows their not winning the league, even so, their not becoming champions hurt, and hopefully they let that disappointment drive them on next season and make them hungry to succeed.

Darren N

