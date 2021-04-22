My Arsenal line-up against Everton with Martinelli starting – What’s yours?

Predicted Arsenal lineup against Everton
Just a week ago, the only major concern for Arsenal fans was whether their team would win an away tie against Czech side Slavia Prague in the Europa League. Fast forward a day, the Gunners settled the fans’ nerves in an impressive win at Prague.
But their inconsistent season was on display yet again, after they drew to third-bottom Fulham. Their frustrations of this match were amplified when the club released an official statement, almost at the cusp of midnight on 18th April, that they would be joining a breakaway league, European Super League.
Even though, within 72 hours, the club released another statement that they would not be joining the league, the anger in the Arsenal faithful has till not vanished, understandably.
The club’s supporters are planning to protest against owner Stan Kroenke, who was believed to be a spearhead in the ‘Super League talks,’ before the match against Everton on Friday.
Moving on to the predictions to the match against The Toffees, it is worth pointing out that Mikel Arteta got plenty of time to prepare for this one.
The Gunners will get a further six-day break before they lock horns against Spanish side Villarreal, which can make or break their season. Thus, Arteta can go full gas against the Merseyside club.
Goalkeeper
Bernd Leno will be expected to be in goal after he was given a breather against fellow London club Fulham.
Defense
With the absence of David Luiz, Rob Holding’s position in the starting 11 would not be in jeopardy. The real question is who will start alongside him? Gabriel played with him in the last match, and Pablo Mari the game before that. The Holding-Mari partnership has looked more solid than the Holding-Gabriel. And given the counter-attacking threat Everton possess, Mari will be given the nod ahead of his countryman.
Granit Xhaka has filled in the left-back slot and has undoubtedly done a good job. The Swiss is likely to carry on being the makeshift left-back. Right-back is where things get intriguing. Hector Bellerin has been in and out of the team this year. It appears like Cedric and Calum Chambers have strengthened their positions as more reliable options than the Spaniard.
Given Chambers has been the best of the three in the past few weeks, he will start.
Midfield
Thomas Partey was on the bench for the match against Fulham, so he will be expected to start alongside Dani Ceballos, who has been exceptional of late. The Real Madrid loanee even scored his first Premier League goal last weekend, only to see it ruled out for the smallest of margins.
On the right-wing, Bukayo Saka would be an obvious choice. On the right, it will likely be Nicolas Pepe. The Ivorian has looked a far greater threat when deployed as a left-winger.
The former Lille man, with no doubt whatsoever, looks more unpredictable on the left than his favoured position at the right.
Although Martin Odegaard has started training with the first team, it is improbable that he will be given a start against Carlo Ancelotti’s side. Emile Smith Rowe will yet again start, but fans can expect Odegaard to be given an outing at the latter stages of the match.
He will have a greater role to play in the crucial Europa League tie next week.
Forward
Gabriel Martinelli can be handed a start at the unprecedented center forward position, taking into consideration his pace and energy, which Arteta likes from his center-forward.
Handing Eddie Nketiah a start can prove costly, considering he has barely played for the Gunners this year.
Majority of the Arsenal fans have already put all their eggs in the Europa League basket. But that is not the case with Mikel Arteta, who would see the game against Everton, just like a normal one.
Leno
Chambers Holding Mari Xhaka
Partey Ceballos
Saka Smith-Rowe Pepe
Martinelli
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
Yeah, I think Arteta would start with those players. But maybe he’d field Bellerin instead of Chambers, to keep up with Richarlison’s pace
Pointless u got some1 who has pace but no football mind..
He’s got pace but yet gets exposed by players slower and less pacey.. Now imagine Richarlison at he’s best doing he’s business what’s gonna happen to that idiot..
Reminder Richarlison is a big game player
I agree,hope Arteta will deploy Martenilli in the CF position
Me too.. Cause nketiah is just not good enough, yeah right he got that goal at fulham in a game against opposition we shouldn’t be trailing, opponents we should be hammering. It was basic central forward work, school boy work, center forward movement and tap in.. Reality is, he nketiah can be a squad player but is better off going somewhere else.. It’s either arsenal dropping further down or just don’t wanne grow and catch up, cause nketiah is championship material. Sorry not good or big enough
Erm the league is lost. We ain’t getting top 4 at all. And probably not top 6. Because of this my line up is
Leno
Bellerin Holding Mari Xhaka
Elnenay partey
Pepe Smith-Rowe martinelli
Balogon/nketia
I think personally saka has played more than enough games and we don’t want him to get injured. We have see it 2 or 3 times this season tho boy is tired imo.
Secondly martinelli needs a chance to strut his stuff and pepe well he has been a great asset this season imo and not rewarded for it and so should start.
Bellerin is obviously leaving imo and we should put him in the shop window.
Lastly 45 mins each for the young striker. Weird yes but I don’t know who is better. Maybe start nketia as he is the most likely to be sold.
Lets think of Villarreal next week in mind also.
Ryan
Chambers Holding Mari Xhaka
Partey Cabellos
SmithRowe (Øde 60′ comes on)
Saka (70mins be enough)
Martinelli
Pepe
Need those 2 fresh for Thursdays Semi Final. If Ryan messes up here then Leno for Thurs.
Gabby has a real chance this Fri with Laca & Auba both out, maybe a run out for Bologun also.
Just shows we lack in Midfield when Danny isnt ours, Elneny is average & Xhaka playing better at LB.
A Bissouma in there with Partey would make us a different animal.
Have no interest in the Everton game whatsoever couldn’t care less what the result was will not waste my time watching the same rubbish as on Sunday against Fulham until the right changes are made I’m done for the season!!
Let’s not put too much pressure on Martinelli. He’s a good player but not exceptional.
If he fails to score in our remaining matches, we will be the same people to criticize him. Nketiah was a king when he scored twice against Norwich during Wenger’s era. Look at him now.
I will start Nketiah on Friday at the expense of Martinelli.
Arteta should just start some of these youngsters (Balogun, Azeez) together with Martinelli. He’s got nothing to lose, more so this season is done already in the league. Should keep key players fresh for Villarreal