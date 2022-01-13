My Arsenal team to face Liverpool tonight in League Cup semi – What’s yours?

My lineup for the match against Liverpool

Mikel Arteta’s men will be hoping to bounce back from the defeat against Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Gunners travel to Anfield hoping to avoid a third defeat in a row in all competitions. The latest news will certainly not help the Arsenal manager in doing just that.

Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu will all miss the game against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

After the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Thomas Partey, Nicolas Pepe and Mohamed Elneny, the London side will be extremely thin in numbers.

Arteta might change the formation of the team and I’m predicting just that. Here’s my team for the first-legged tie against Liverpool:

Formation: 3-4-3

In goal it’s Bernd Leno. The German was one of the few who was decent on the pitch at Nottingham, and thus I would give him the nod against the Reds.

In front of him, the back three will consist of Ben White, Rob Holding and Gabriel. The return of the Brazilian from suspension will come as a boost for Arsenal, who will be looking to shut out the second best attacking team in the Premier League.

The four in midfield will be: Cedric Soares, Granit Xhaka, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares. Xhaka has recovered from COVID and will be expected to make his comeback tonight.

Mikel Arteta 🤝 Nuno Tavares 💬 "Some experiences aren’t pleasant, but most of those, if you take them in the right way, are the ones that help you become a better person or player." 🔜 #CarabaoCup — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 12, 2022

I’ll play Tavares in front of Tierney because of two reasons. First, we have a North London derby at the weekend, and Tierney should be one of the players getting picked first for that game. Secondly, Tavares has been pretty impressive since signing for Arsenal last summer, despite an awful first 30 minutes at the City Ground last weekend.

The attack will consist of Bukayo Saka on the right, Alexander Lacazette at the center and Gabriel Martinelli on the left.

Arsenal players set to miss the fixture against Liverpool this evening: • Ødegaard

• Smith Rowe

• Partey

• Tomiyasu

• Pépé

• Aubameyang

• Elneny — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) January 13, 2022

Those three, on their day, can cause chaos in any opposition backline in the Premier League. The match against current league champions and leaders Man City is proof of that.

Leno

White Holding Gabriel

Cedric Lokonga Xhaka Tavares

Saka Lacazette Martinelli

Yash Bisht