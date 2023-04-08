Here’s my Arsenal team to face Liverpool? – What’s yours?

Arsenal is now battling hard to stay ahead of Man City at the top of the PL league standings, which would be a fitting reward for how brilliant they have been this season. It is past time for the almost 20-year title drought to come to an end.
So which Arsenal team is the best to get the job done? This is what I think I would choose for my Arsenal line-up vs. Liverpool.
Trossard, Gabriel Jesus, and Saka will probably line up in attack. It is hard to bench Leandro Trossard at the moment; the Belgian has been unplayable in Arsenal’s recent fixtures, causing havoc for opposing defenders.
Saka was benched for him last weekend to have a rest, so against Liverpool, Saka and Jesus ought to start, which may necessitate Martinelli making way for Trossard to start at left wing.
These three players, Trossard, Saka, and Jesus, are expected to make life difficult for Liverpool so Martinelli may be introduced as a game-changing substitute, if need be, as the match progresses.
In the midfield, the club will have Xhaka, Odegaard, and Partey, who always work when they play alongside each other. The trio will be expected to run the show against a struggling Liverpool midfield while linking Arsenal’s defence with its attack.
I am sure the team will have Zinchenko, Gabriel, Holding, and White in defence; there is reason to assume William Saliba will be out with an injury. Although there are concerns about Holding, he has performed admirably for Arsenal thus far. He, along with Arsenal’s trusty defenders, will be fully capable to keep the team from conceding goals. You can’t accuse me of being a pessimist!
What would you change in this line-up?
COYG!
I don’t think Martinelli will get benched for Trossard, because Martinelli is our best LW. Jesus would also likely start, because he won a penalty for us and scored a nice goal
Zinchenko might start the game as usual, but I hope Tierney will play ahead of him. Tierney’s aerial ability and pace are better than Zinchenko’s, so he could do what Tomiyasu did to Salah
If Maitland-Niles is still around, he’d be the best choice to replace Tomiyasu in the LB position. Unfortunately, he is too right-footed