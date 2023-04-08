Here’s my Arsenal team to face Liverpool? – What’s yours?

Arsenal is now battling hard to stay ahead of Man City at the top of the PL league standings, which would be a fitting reward for how brilliant they have been this season. It is past time for the almost 20-year title drought to come to an end.

So which Arsenal team is the best to get the job done? This is what I think I would choose for my Arsenal line-up vs. Liverpool.

Trossard, Gabriel Jesus, and Saka will probably line up in attack. It is hard to bench Leandro Trossard at the moment; the Belgian has been unplayable in Arsenal’s recent fixtures, causing havoc for opposing defenders.

Saka was benched for him last weekend to have a rest, so against Liverpool, Saka and Jesus ought to start, which may necessitate Martinelli making way for Trossard to start at left wing.

These three players, Trossard, Saka, and Jesus, are expected to make life difficult for Liverpool so Martinelli may be introduced as a game-changing substitute, if need be, as the match progresses.