My Arsenal v Crystal Palace line-up and score prediction – What’s your’s?

Arsenal v Crystal Palace- predicted lineup.

Arsenal will make the short trip to Selhurst park this evening to take on Crystal Palace in what is a must win game for us. Regardless of the missed opportunities we didn’t take in our two previous matches, this will present itself as another opportunity nonetheless given a win could take us to within one and three points of Chelsea and Liverpool respectively before they play their games tomorrow.

Liverpool will have a tricky assignment against Tottenham away and Chelsea’s encounter with Everton at Goodison Park might also be a banana skin for the Blues. With this said, it is therefore imperative that we get the win today so that we can profit on a potential slip up by the top two. We’ve already beaten Palace in midweek, we should fancy our chances of beating the same opponent again!

Team News.

Ahead of his pre match press conference, Mikel Arteta gave some positive news about the availability of some players with two of them, Declan Rice and Riccardo Calafiori, being available for selection. The latter will be available after missing the last five games due to a knee issue picked up against West Ham exactly three weeks ago. Arteta also confirmed that Oleksandr Zinchenko could make it just in time for the squad, which means that him and Calafiori’s return will give us more options at left-back after being stretched thin by their injuries. The boss also confirmed the continued absence of Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu with their respective knee injuries.

Predicted lineup:

I expect the returning Declan Rice to slot right back into the starting eleven, however the same can’t be said for Zinchenko and Calafiori. He might very well want to ease either of them back in with a second half appearance which means an extended run for Lewis-Skelly might be on the cards.

After either playing right-back or getting benched all together in the last four games, I predict a return to midfield for Thomas Partey which will see Merino dropped out of the side. The biggest conundrum will be in attack today, along with the straight shootout between Trossard and Martinelli for a start on the left-wing, Arteta will also have a good headache in choosing between Havertz and Jesus for the center-forward role.

One would expect Jesus to start after a stellar performance in which he scored a hattrick in midweek however anything is still very much possible. With that said however I predict the Brazilian will be given the nod to try and sustain this form.

My predicted lineup is:

David Raya (GK)

Jurrien Timber

Gabriel Magalhães

William Saliba

Myles Lewis-Skelly

Thomas Partey

Declan Rice

Martin Ødegaard ©

Bukayo Saka

Gabriel Jesus

Leandro Trossard.

My score prediction.

After consecutive draws in the Premier League, our chances of a title win has massively decreased which makes this encounter a must win for the Gunners. It will be a very tricky game but I’m predicting a 2-0 for the Gunners, what’s yours?

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

