My Arsenal Women player ratings for Conti Cup group win over Southampton Saints

AWFC vs Southampton player ratings

Arsenal Women walked away 2-1 winners on Thursday night after a tough performance down at St. Mary’s Stadium in this season’s Continental Cup group stages. Arsenal were the better team on the night but Southampton put up a good fight. Here’s my player ratings for the night.

Sabrina D’Angelo – 7

Made some important saves to keep us in the game but wasn’t able to keep a clean sheet and was also lobbed early in the second half but other than that had a solid night.

Steph Catley – 7.5

She made some clinical tackles and saw a lot of the ball, completing 91 touches and walking away with a (65/77) 84% pass completion. Staying solid at the back.

Jennifer Beattie – 7.5

Saw heaps of the ball, competing a massive 114 touches throughout the game. Walking away with a (98/106) 92% pass completion and had a impressive night at the back. She did get stepped around for the Southampton goal but it was a wonder goal.

Laia Codina – 6

Only played for 52 minutes, lost the ball a few times and didn’t look confident. Saw a bit of the ball with 52 touches and walked away with (42/47) 89% pass completion.

Noelle Maritz – 7.5

Saw a lot of the ball, picking up 99 touches. Made some vital interceptions and helped push the ball forward down the wings. (70/79) 89% pass completion but did loose possession a few times.

Lia Walti – 6.5

Played for 67 minutes, got 65 touches and made some important tackles, tried to move the ball forward but lost possession a few times. (45/49) 92% pass completion and went hard in on the ground duels.

Katherine Moller Kuhl – 8.5

Made some great challenges, moved the ball forward fast and stayed solid in the middle of the pitch. (52/62) 84% pass completion and got 87 touches throughout the game. Made some great strides forward.

Lina Hurtig – 7

Played for 67 minutes. Didn’t see a lot of the ball but was clinical when she did. Looked good in the air and nearly found the net. (23/28) 82% pass completion and tracked back well to defend.

Frida Maanum – 9

Best player on the pitch. Scored a bullet of a goal and picked up the winning assist. (33/43) 77% pass completion and got 73 touches throughout the game. Looked dangerous on the attack and defended well when needed.

Cloe Lacasse – 7.5

Looked electric when on the ball, pushing the ball forward fast. Played 84 minutes, (21/26) 81% pass completion and walked away with 57 touches. Made some clinical tackles and almost had a great shot go in.

Alessia Russo – 6

Played for 52 minutes, hardly saw any of the ball and looked like she couldn’t find her feet. Walking away with just 17 touches and just didn’t look like it was her day.

Amanda Ilestedt – 8.5

Scored the winning goal with a great header. Took 48 touches and got a (39/43) 91% pass completion. Winning 4/4 of her ground duels and 3/3 of her ariel duels. Didn’t step a foot wrong.

Caitlin Foord – 7

Only played 52 minutes but brought on a lot of energy in the second half. Making a lot of clinical tackles and moves forward. Walking away with 43 touches and (18/27) 67% pass completion.

Kyra Cooney Cross – 7

Only played for 37 minutes but looked solid in the middle. Making 37 touches, that’s a touch every minute she was on the pitch. Walking away with (26/29) 90% pass completion and made some vital passes forward.

Vivianne Miedema – 6

Only played 37 minutes but looked a little shaky and didn’t see much of the ball, having 16 touches when on the pitch and lost possession a few times.

Katie McCabe – 7

Only played 20 minutes, had 20 touches, look solid at the back and made some important interceptions. Winning 3 out of 4 of her ground duels and helped lead our women to a win.

How do you think we performed on Thursday night Gooners? And what are you anticipating from our Gunners as they face West Ham tomorrow at Meadow Park?

Daisy Mae

