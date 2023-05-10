My best EPL Team of the Season – Man City, Arsenal and Man Utd dominate – What is yours?

My Team of the Season by Dan Smith

EAS Sports has caused a stir among Gooners by only including Saka on the bench of their Team Of The Season.

They have preferred Mohamed Salah on the right side of a 4-3-3 Formation.

Saka is one of 6 Gunners included in their 18-man squad but the only one FIFA 23 doesn’t choose for their first 11.

I have long since shared the view that April and May separate the good from the great. The great deliver when the pressure is immense, the good go missing.

It’s about finding the balance, not ignoring the months before ‘Squeaky bum time.’

Here’s my team of the season.

Nick Pope (Newcastle)- GK

With 13 clean sheets respectively (only De Gea has more) it was between Pope and Aaron Ramsdale.

The irony being Southgate doesn’t agree, constantly picking Jordan Pickford ahead of both on international duty.

Newcastle’s keeper cruelly missed the Carabao Cup Final due to a rare mistake which saw him sent off against Liverpool.

Ramsdale made more errors though, beaten by the half way line in the Europa League, conceding at his near post at the London Stadium and passing the ball to Alvarez for Southampton’s opener.

7 years older though, Pope is at an age where he’s considered at his peak, while in theory our goalie will only get better. His personality is too big to be impacted long term by any mishaps.

The irony being both were sensational at the weekend.

This campaign I’ll just go with Pope, considering that on Tyneside he’s more busier during games.

Especially in the first half of the season, the Toon Army built up their points based on their defence often grinding out narrow wins.

Pope was a big part of that, in particular with individual displays at Old Trafford and at the Emirates

Trippier (Newcastle) – RB

Ben White is one of the few Gunners to maintain his levels throughout the title race, yet Trippier gets the nod due to his set piece quality and delivery in general.

As already mentioned, Eddie Howe got points on the board in the first half of campaign based on his defensive unit.

It’s only recently the Toon have become free flowing.

In an era where many full backs have become crucial attacking elements, it’s bizarrely rare to have a right back you can trust going both ways.

Part of a back 4 with the second most clean sheets and contributed to 10 goals.

Saliba (Arsenal) – CB

It’s too easy to point to Saliba’s injury as the reason for the title race no longer being in Arsenal’s hands.

In truth, Anfield, the Etihad and Saint James Park were all naturally going to be our toughest fixtures of the season and defensively taxing even if he were fit.

The 22-year old’s absence has tactically just been as crucial in our attack.

He’s the centre back most comfortable stepping forward with the ball and possess the intelligence to know when to cover when Ben White runs down the flank or Zinchenko steps into midfield.

Has settled into the physical nature of English Football immediately helping the Gunners fight and dig deep in a manner not associated with them over the years.

He’s never been shy stressing that he believed he was ready a lot sooner than Arteta did, and didn’t need the countless loans back in France.

Would that prevent him signing a new contract?

Stones (Man City) – CB

I picked Stones due to tactically the difference his role has made.

Pep Guardiola’s attention to detail is obsessive as he constantly tries to change the sport.

Similar to how Arteta wants his left back to time when to step into midfield, post Xmas, Stones was asked to do the same.

Gifted on the ball and with the Champions often dominating possession, Stones chooses when to become City’s extra man in midfield.

His manager will often start with 4 natural centre backs so when Stones does this, he’s got reliable cover.

Ake (Man City) – LB

It’s almost like Pep Guardiola has reached a level where he’s competing with himself, setting himself small challenges.

Last season it was winning the title without a striker (often a false number 9). This campaign he’s trying to win a Treble without a natural left back, offloading Cancelo in January and asking Ake to learn a new position.

Ake’s versatility allows Stones to step into midfield at which point Ake will form a back 3.

Casemiro – DM (Man United)

70 million on a 30-year-old seemed like a panic buy by with some, assuming he had traded in Real Madrid for one last big pay day.

The hunger and desire he has played with has been infectious, especially considering this is a serial Champions League winner.

By all accounts a leader off the pitch.

Nearly missed out on my team due to a disciplinary record which means he’s missed some vital games. United’s quality in midfield drops off when he’s not playing.

Fittingly got the opener in the Carabao Cup Final to add to his trophy collection.

Was considering Partey but am alarmed how much he went missing went the pressure increased.

Odegaard (Arsenal) – CM

Outside of our trip to Etihad, he and White are the two Gunners whose levels didn’t drop in title run in.

When Zinchenko tried to arrange a huddle against Southampton, his captain took him to one side not wanting his peers to be over emotional.

Took the Gunners by the scruff of the neck that night and rescued a point which could yet be vital.

Type of player Mr Wenger would have loved, low sense of gravity, demands the ball in tight areas and can move feet quickly.

Has got more confident as the season has progressed, increasingly trying shots from long distance.

Carries himself with class.

Amazon Documentary shows he’s not a shouter in the dressing room but leads by example.

Constant comparison with KDB is unfair as our captain is only 23 so in theory will only get better.

A huge reputation since a teenager in Norway, is finally realising his potential.

Could be the start of something special.

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – CM

Classic example of a great player who delivers when it really matters.

Pep Guardiola questioned his form a couple of months ago but at 31 years of age, games may be being handpicked for KDB.

Sir Alex used to do this when his senior pros got to a certain age.

Scored against Arsenal home and away, and as I write this has just scored in the Bernabeau.

In 44 games this season has contributed 37 goals!

Rashford (Man United) – RM

Second only to Haaland as the in-form player in the Prem since the World Cup.

29 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

Benefitted from January departure of Ronaldo which allowed Rashford to become the focal point of United’s attack, playing anywhere across the front three, including as lone striker.

Showed the personality and self-belief to be the main man, character we thought he didn’t possess based on last couple of seasons.

25-year-old has cited personal issues were reason for loss of form, but is now back to his very best.

Still young enough to get even better.

Martinelli (Arsenal) – LM

Whisper it quietly, I have always thought the Brazilian was more of a talent out of all of our youngsters.

Saka gets more credit simply due to the British press, but in fact Martinelli’s numbers are just as impressive with 15 goals and 6 assists.

He’s fearless and brave, not afraid to demand the ball and take on his man.

Harshly dropped for Chelsea game despite goal and assists at Anfield, assist at London Stadium and a goal against Southampton.

Most South American’s have aspirations to play for one of Spain’s top two.

He’s that good

Haaland (Man City) – Striker

Has there been a more ridiculous sentence in the history of football then ‘Has Haaland made Man City worse?’

Yes, that was a thing!

If someone is scoring over 50 goals, they have done their part of the deal, it would be up to the rest of the team to make the most of that.

Has broken numerous records in his first year in England….

No player has scored 35 goals in a Prem season.

Is only 22 so if he stays injury free and stays level-headed, could dominate for years to come.

Put your team below.

Please Respect each other’s opinions.

Dan

