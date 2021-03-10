“My biggest mistake was screaming at the end” Ian Wright Apologises to Lacazette

Ian Wright has apologised to Arsenal striker, Alexandre Lacazette after he mocked the Frenchman for screaming following a foul in Arsenal’s match against Burnley.

Lacazette didn’t start the game and he was only subbed on in the second half as the Gunners chased a winner.

He tried to get them a goal by drawing fouls from the Burnley defenders and in one of those, he let out a loud scream.

Wright was on Punditry duty for the game and he mocked the striker on BBC’s Match of the Day.

It was interesting to watch at the time and made the news around the world, but the Arsenal legend has revealed that he apologised to the striker after he realised that he had gone too far.

Wright admits that his fellow pundits Gary Lineker and Dion Dublin didn’t have a problem with the gesture, but he shouldn’t do that as he is an Arsenal man through and through.

“We were digging out the screaming. My biggest mistake was screaming at the end. It was stupid,” Wright said on Wrighty’s House Podcast.

“It wasn’t a problem for Gary Lineker, it wasn’t a problem for Dion Dublin, but at the same time I have to realise what it means for the Arsenal fanbase to feel like one of their own is digging them out.

“I can only say I’m digging out screaming. We’re talking about people who are screaming and get up and play on.”