“My brain tells me” Mikel Arteta makes a title prediction

Mikel Arteta remains confident that this could be Arsenal’s year as they head into the final two games of the season.

The Gunners can win their remaining matches and still not be champions if Manchester City does the same.

Manchester City has been champions more recently and is chasing a fourth consecutive league crown, which suggests they know how to win the title.

Arsenal, on the other hand, is aiming to win their first title in 20 years and has consistently come close in two consecutive seasons.

Despite some doubts from their fans, considering City’s advantage, Arteta is convinced that they could win the title.

He said, as quoted by Standard Sport:

“My brain tells me when talking to the players that we are lifting the Premier League.

“That’s what my brain is doing at the moment and I want to follow my brain and my gut. This is the way I want everybody to think as well. Hopefully we can achieve it.

“It leaves you a very clear situation. You have to focus and be determined to do what you have to do. That’s what we are doing.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have two things going for us now: working hard to win our games and hoping the other results goes our way.

The most important thing is for us to defeat Manchester United and Everton in our remaining games of the season.

If we achieve this, we can then wait for City’s results. If we drop points, we can forget about the title.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.