My choice for Arsenal’s XI to start at Everton – What’s yours?

My Team for the Everton Game

Arsenal will continue their Premier League journey on Sunday against Sean Dyche’s Everton.

Mikel Arteta’s side made a memorable comeback against Manchester United in their previous league game, and the Spaniard tactician will hope that his players carry on the energy they showed in the dying minutes of the match against the Red Devils.

With games coming thick and fast, Arteta would need to assess all his options to keep his team fresh throughout. With the Gunners set to play five games in the next 13 days, players like Reiss Nelson, Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior, David Raya, Fabio Vieira, and Emile Smith Rowe will all be licking their lips.

Here’s how I would set up the team against Everton:

If we beat Everton on Sunday, it makes it 900 Premier League wins for #Arsenal. Given that we haven’t won there since our 5-2 win in 2017, there is no better place to hit that milestone. Huge game for us, and another hurdle we have to overcome. #afc pic.twitter.com/HLkb8cmc2b — Adam Keys (@adamkeys_) September 13, 2023

Starting XI:

Ramsdale

Tomiyasu White Saliba Zinchenko

Rice

Odegaard Trossard

Saka Jesus Martinelli

With Zinchenko now fully fit, the Ukrainian shifting to the middle of the park has given Arsenal a lot of stability in the midfield. Everton will come out pressing aggressively, and with the London side boasting a clever player like the former City man, and a midfield enforcer like Declan Rice, Arteta can feel assured that the Toffees will have a hard time disrupting the Gunners’ midfield.

Everton in the relegation zone without any wins this season. FT: Everton 1-0 Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/I7LYbxrhKS — WelBeast (@WelBeast) September 10, 2023

Takehiro Tomiyasu has been superb this season. The performance against Germany immediately comes to mind. With the tricky wingers that Dyche has on his team, Tomiyasu can certainly be expected to come out on top regardless.

There will be some argument related to Gabriel Magalhaes. The Brazilian gave a fine performance against United, increasing his chances of getting picked for the tie at Goodison. However, Arsenal play a midweek Champions League game, and bringing on a fresh defender against PSV might be the best bet.

Moving on, Kai Havertz has no doubt been the Gunners’ weak link this season. In the game against Erik Ten Hag’s men, the German missed a golden opportunity first and then gave away the ball from which Marcus Rashford put his side ahead. The former Chelsea man needs more time to settle in North London, thus bringing him on rather than starting him will make a lot of sense.

With Gabriel Jesus finally back, he should be starting this weekend’s game ahead of Eddie Nketiah. Even though the Englishman has been impressive, what the Brazilian offers is something totally different and unique.

What do you think about my team? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below!

Writer – Yash Bisht