‘My contract is with Arsenal’ – Loanee admits uncertainty over his future

Lucas Torreira has hinted that he would like to extend his stay in Fiorentina beyond his current loan spell, but admits that his future remains uncertain being under contract at Arsenal.

The Uruguayan midfielder made a big impression when arriving in north London, but later fell out of favour when Mikel Arteta took over the helm, and he has since been allowed to leave on a second loan spell.

Torreira failed to convince Diego Simeone that he was worthy of a regular first-team role for Atletico Madrid last term, before returning to Serie A in the summer, where he appears to be enjoying his football once again.

The 26 year-old scored the only goal of the game as his side beat Bologna at the weekend, and spoke to reports after full-time about his future.

“I have to find happiness on the pitch. Here I am finding it,” Fiorentina quote Torreira as stating. “The city makes me feel good. My future depends on many things: my contract is with Arsenal, they will certainly reach an agreement between the clubs, but I don’t know what will happen. I want to stay focused on this team until the end.”

It’s still a little bit of a mystery why he failed to settle in north London, having appeared to be enjoying his football in his opening months with the club, and I’ve no doubt that Fiorentina pay the option to buy which was included in his current loan deal.

Patrick

