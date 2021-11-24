“My door will be open” Arsenal man says he would love to return to his former club

Granit Xhaka has opened the door for a return to Borussia Monchengladbach later in his career.
The Swiss midfielder joined Arsenal from the German club in 2016 and has been a mainstay in the Gunners’ midfield since then.
Reports linked him with a move away from Arsenal in the last transfer window, with AS Roma keen to add him to their squad.
He signed a contract extension at the Emirates until 2024 instead.
Xhaka remains one of Mikel Arteta’s most trusted players, but it is unlikely that Arsenal would give him another contract after this one expires.
He would be 32 at the time and the Gunners are bolstering their squad with much younger players nowadays.
Xhaka was speaking about a possible return to Gladbach recently.
He is open to moving back to his former club at the end of his time at Arsenal, as long as the club’s president would welcome him back.
He said on the Mit Geredet podcast: ‘I never made the move from Borussia to Arsenal for the money. It was a dream for me to play in England.
‘I have just extended my contract, which still has two and a half years to run.
‘Then I’ll be 32, and if Max Eberl (Monchengladbach’s director of sport) is willing to bring me back when I’m 32, my door will be open.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
By the end of Xhaka’s current deal, Arsenal should have signed a suitable replacement for him.
If that happens, the Gunners would be more than happy to allow him to leave for free.
However, fans will hope he can help the club win a few trophies between now and 2024.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
So its Martins opinion that “by the end of 2024 we will have signed a suitable replacement for Xhaka”!
Well, I suggest that NOW counts as “by the end of 2024” as NOW, IS before the end of 2024!
In the extremely unlikely event that this useless, paceless and hotheaded statue is STILL here by 2024, then God help us all!
Not a single Gooner has ever been able to explain to my satisfaction what anyone , let alone our last three managers can see in this LUMP!
And yes folks there are, almost incredibly, still a few Gooners who wish him to stay and get back in the team.
Its a very strange world at times!
Get rid ASAP and sign a player in the mould of Gilberto…we’ve never really replaced him.
Looking forward to seeing Xhaka beef up that midfield that was so inept against pool in the second half.
Until his injury, he was the best midfielder we had and that includes Partey, who flatters to deceive.
I agree that we haven’t replaced Gilberto…. have we replaced ANY of the Invincibles?
They just don’t grow on trees and and those that do, have been to expensive for the club (Nkonte being the exception).
If we are to trust in the project, MA ‘s three year extension of Xhaka’s contract, should be a marker as to his vision, surely?
Xhaka will bolster the middle that’s for sure and certain fans will not like it but I will enjoy every minute he spends on that pitch.. Lokonga is not even an improvement on AMN let alone Granit Xhaka and yet some fans think he is our saviour I pity for em.. Xhaka/Partey is the best midfield we have for miles.
for delusional comments see above…