“My door will be open” Arsenal man says he would love to return to his former club

Granit Xhaka has opened the door for a return to Borussia Monchengladbach later in his career.

The Swiss midfielder joined Arsenal from the German club in 2016 and has been a mainstay in the Gunners’ midfield since then.

Reports linked him with a move away from Arsenal in the last transfer window, with AS Roma keen to add him to their squad.

He signed a contract extension at the Emirates until 2024 instead.

Xhaka remains one of Mikel Arteta’s most trusted players, but it is unlikely that Arsenal would give him another contract after this one expires.

He would be 32 at the time and the Gunners are bolstering their squad with much younger players nowadays.

Xhaka was speaking about a possible return to Gladbach recently.

He is open to moving back to his former club at the end of his time at Arsenal, as long as the club’s president would welcome him back.

He said on the Mit Geredet podcast: ‘I never made the move from Borussia to Arsenal for the money. It was a dream for me to play in England.

‘I have just extended my contract, which still has two and a half years to run.

‘Then I’ll be 32, and if Max Eberl (Monchengladbach’s director of sport) is willing to bring me back when I’m 32, my door will be open.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

By the end of Xhaka’s current deal, Arsenal should have signed a suitable replacement for him.

If that happens, the Gunners would be more than happy to allow him to leave for free.

However, fans will hope he can help the club win a few trophies between now and 2024.