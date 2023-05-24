My dream Arsenal team for next season after great transfer window – What’s yours?

Much has been said about Arsenal not winning the league. Some have called them bottlers, but Gooners who’ve been part of Arteta’s journey know Arteta and his boys deserve a lot of credit For once in a long time, they are anticipated to finish second and are back in the European Champions League at long last.
The 2022–23 PL season will forever be remembered as a classic by Gooners. They will talk about how they were favourites to win the league for the better part of this season, though a few hiccups saw them surrender the title to the Citizens.
Anyway, next season, the Gunners go again, and then they could win it after some critical reinforcements are made in the summer.
I won’t bore you with who ought to be signed or who ought to be offloaded, but I’ll summarise all the potential arrivals by formulating the best lineup Arteta could use to outwit Manchester City next term.
My line-up:
Ramsdale starts in goal; Joao Cancelo, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Zinchenko could form the defensive wall. At midfield, a Declan Rice, Caicedo, and Odegaard midfield could be the setup, though Gundogan may come in for either Rice or Caicedo, whoever doesn’t join.
As for the attack, Saka and Martinelli are sure starters; although there’s talk about Jesus not playing the striking role well, he may still start as I don’t see Arsenal signing a top striker (correct me if I’m wrong); most recommendations about the attack are on signing backup wingers.
Ramsdale
Joao Cancelo, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Zinchenko
Declan Rice, Caicedo, Odegaard
Saka, Jesus, Martinelli
So, that’s my dream lineup for next season. What’s yours?
Darren N
Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window
Here is their first analysis of the summer, where Alfie and Rob discuss and predict every single possible Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Caicado really must be top priority. Rice is a good player, but we will have to over pay to get him. Man utd sniffing around and will pay top dollar. So prob that won’t happen. Try to keep Tierney as best we can. ESR as well. He will blossom next year I think. Top tall aggressive striker needed. Apart from that I think we will run city close again, maybe it will be our year. Xhaka and balagun will leave I think. So that should generate some cash.
My dream Arsenal team 4:3:3 Formation
Ramsdale.
Caicedo, Saliba, Magalhaes. Concelo.
Odegaard Rice Gundogan
Saka Vlohovic Martinelli
On the bench
White , Partey, Raphinha Zinchenko, Jorginho , Jesus, Kiwior
Rice and Caicedo is way too defensive together IMO.
Im not surprised we’re linked with the likes of Mount who is more forward minded
Caicedo – Mount
Would work better in my view. Not saying Mount is my pick but someone similar to him (Veiga, Milinkovic-Savic?)
We showed we can score a lot of goals,
We shouldn’t be looking to copy other teams we should focus heavily on defensive players as that has been our undoing, the only farward signing that should be made is finding another Wenger to give Saka competition, defense is what wins you titles
Ramsdale
Fringpong Saliba GM Estupinan
Caicedo Ode Maddison
Saka Osimhen Martinelli
Subs:
Simones, Jesus, Tossard, Tomiyasu, Kiwor, Partey, Nkeita, Vlohvic,
Zinchenko, White, Liveramento
GK- Raya 🔥🔥🔥
My team for next season would be
Ramsdale
White,Saliba,Gabriel,Zinchenko
Ødegaard,Partey,Teun Koopmeiners
Saka,Jesus,Martinelli
Squad Players
Turner
Tomiyasu
Simakan/Sutalo/Bella-Kotchap
Kiwior
Ciao Henrique(As Monaco’s LB technically better than Tierney who’s likely leaving
Michael Olise(Saka needs competition,can also play the Ødegaard role)
ESR(could play as an 8 or 10
Lavia/Manu Kone/Djbril sow
Valentin Castellannos/Mateo Retegui(Physical CF with Athleticism)
Jorginho
Trossard
There is no sensible way on Earth that any serious minded Gooner can ever answer this articles headline question, for the OBVIOUS reason that none of know who the club will buy or let go this season.
I doubt if the club even know themselves, even though they will have targets lined up. But targets are not always hit!!
IF, which it seems,the writer simply wants us to predict our personal fantasy team, then go ahead.
I don’t and won’t indulge in fantasy, but only do realism. For realism is all that matters!
UNLESS YOU ARE A FANTASIST, WHICH I AM NOT
C’mon Jon, are we not allowed a bit of fun?
Of course YOU and OTHERS ARE. I am well known for preferring realism. Thats MY personal choice.
BTW, is my refereeing article appearing tomorrow PAT?
Not my dream line up but what I realistically think could be our squad going into next season:
In: Rice £90M Mount £45M Hoijlind £40M Simikan £35M Tielemens Free
Ramsdale
White Saliba Gabriel Zinchenko
Rice
Odegaard mount
Saka Jesus Martinelli
Turner Tomiyasu Simikan Kiwior Partey Tielemens Viera Nelsen Trossard Hoijlund