My dream Arsenal team for next season after great transfer window – What’s yours?

Much has been said about Arsenal not winning the league. Some have called them bottlers, but Gooners who’ve been part of Arteta’s journey know Arteta and his boys deserve a lot of credit For once in a long time, they are anticipated to finish second and are back in the European Champions League at long last.

The 2022–23 PL season will forever be remembered as a classic by Gooners. They will talk about how they were favourites to win the league for the better part of this season, though a few hiccups saw them surrender the title to the Citizens.

Anyway, next season, the Gunners go again, and then they could win it after some critical reinforcements are made in the summer. I won’t bore you with who ought to be signed or who ought to be offloaded, but I’ll summarise all the potential arrivals by formulating the best lineup Arteta could use to outwit Manchester City next term.

My line-up:

Ramsdale starts in goal; Joao Cancelo, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Zinchenko could form the defensive wall. At midfield, a Declan Rice, Caicedo, and Odegaard midfield could be the setup, though Gundogan may come in for either Rice or Caicedo, whoever doesn’t join.

As for the attack, Saka and Martinelli are sure starters; although there’s talk about Jesus not playing the striking role well, he may still start as I don’t see Arsenal signing a top striker (correct me if I’m wrong); most recommendations about the attack are on signing backup wingers.

Ramsdale Joao Cancelo, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Zinchenko Declan Rice, Caicedo, Odegaard Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

So, that’s my dream lineup for next season. What’s yours?

Darren N

