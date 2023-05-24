Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

My dream Arsenal team for next season after great transfer window – What’s yours?

Much has been said about Arsenal not winning the league. Some have called them bottlers, but Gooners who’ve been part of Arteta’s journey know Arteta and his boys deserve a lot of credit For once in a long time, they are anticipated to finish second and are back in the European Champions League at long last.

The 2022–23 PL season will forever be remembered as a classic by Gooners. They will talk about how they were favourites to win the league for the better part of this season, though a few hiccups saw them surrender the title to the Citizens.

Anyway, next season, the Gunners go again, and then they could win it after some critical reinforcements are made in the summer.

I won’t bore you with who ought to be signed or who ought to be offloaded, but I’ll summarise all the potential arrivals by formulating the best lineup Arteta could use to outwit Manchester City next term.

My line-up:

Ramsdale starts in goal; Joao Cancelo, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Zinchenko could form the defensive wall. At midfield, a Declan Rice, Caicedo, and Odegaard midfield could be the setup, though Gundogan may come in for either Rice or Caicedo, whoever doesn’t join.

As for the attack, Saka and Martinelli are sure starters; although there’s talk about Jesus not playing the striking role well, he may still start as I don’t see Arsenal signing a top striker (correct me if I’m wrong); most recommendations about the attack are on signing backup wingers.

Ramsdale

Joao Cancelo, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes,  Zinchenko

Declan Rice, Caicedo, Odegaard

Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

So, that’s my dream lineup for next season. What’s yours?

Darren N

  1. Caicado really must be top priority. Rice is a good player, but we will have to over pay to get him. Man utd sniffing around and will pay top dollar. So prob that won’t happen. Try to keep Tierney as best we can. ESR as well. He will blossom next year I think. Top tall aggressive striker needed. Apart from that I think we will run city close again, maybe it will be our year. Xhaka and balagun will leave I think. So that should generate some cash.

  2. My dream Arsenal team 4:3:3 Formation

    Ramsdale.

    Caicedo, Saliba, Magalhaes. Concelo.

    Odegaard Rice Gundogan

    Saka Vlohovic Martinelli

    On the bench

    White , Partey, Raphinha Zinchenko, Jorginho , Jesus, Kiwior

  3. Rice and Caicedo is way too defensive together IMO.

    Im not surprised we’re linked with the likes of Mount who is more forward minded

    Caicedo – Mount

    Would work better in my view. Not saying Mount is my pick but someone similar to him (Veiga, Milinkovic-Savic?)

  4. We showed we can score a lot of goals,
    We shouldn’t be looking to copy other teams we should focus heavily on defensive players as that has been our undoing, the only farward signing that should be made is finding another Wenger to give Saka competition, defense is what wins you titles

  5. Ramsdale
    Fringpong Saliba GM Estupinan
    Caicedo Ode Maddison
    Saka Osimhen Martinelli

    Subs:
    Simones, Jesus, Tossard, Tomiyasu, Kiwor, Partey, Nkeita, Vlohvic,
    Zinchenko, White, Liveramento
    GK- Raya 🔥🔥🔥

  6. My team for next season would be

    Ramsdale
    White,Saliba,Gabriel,Zinchenko
    Ødegaard,Partey,Teun Koopmeiners
    Saka,Jesus,Martinelli

    Squad Players
    Turner
    Tomiyasu
    Simakan/Sutalo/Bella-Kotchap
    Kiwior
    Ciao Henrique(As Monaco’s LB technically better than Tierney who’s likely leaving
    Michael Olise(Saka needs competition,can also play the Ødegaard role)
    ESR(could play as an 8 or 10
    Lavia/Manu Kone/Djbril sow
    Valentin Castellannos/Mateo Retegui(Physical CF with Athleticism)
    Jorginho
    Trossard

  7. There is no sensible way on Earth that any serious minded Gooner can ever answer this articles headline question, for the OBVIOUS reason that none of know who the club will buy or let go this season.
    I doubt if the club even know themselves, even though they will have targets lined up. But targets are not always hit!!
    IF, which it seems,the writer simply wants us to predict our personal fantasy team, then go ahead.
    I don’t and won’t indulge in fantasy, but only do realism. For realism is all that matters!

    UNLESS YOU ARE A FANTASIST, WHICH I AM NOT

  8. Not my dream line up but what I realistically think could be our squad going into next season:

    In: Rice £90M Mount £45M Hoijlind £40M Simikan £35M Tielemens Free

    Ramsdale
    White Saliba Gabriel Zinchenko
    Rice
    Odegaard mount
    Saka Jesus Martinelli

    Turner Tomiyasu Simikan Kiwior Partey Tielemens Viera Nelsen Trossard Hoijlund

