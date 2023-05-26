“My dream is clear” Arsenal is the dream club of U20 World Cup goalscorer

Tomas Angel, the talented Colombian U20 World Cup star, has openly expressed his aspiration to play for Arsenal in the Premier League.

As clubs diligently scout for emerging talents in the global showcase, Arsenal is actively involved, seeking to develop promising players from around the world.

The Gunners would undoubtedly be delighted to learn of Angel’s dream to represent their club and his desire to be considered for the future.

In their recent match, Angel demonstrated his abilities by scoring a goal, contributing to Colombia’s successful qualification for the knockout stage with an impressive record of two wins from two games.

The youngster told Tyc Sports:

“My dream is clear, it’s the Premier League, I want to get there. I love Arsenal, that’s my dream, to be able to play there.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our scouts are running the rule over many players in the competition and the best place for Angel to do his talking is on the pitch.

If they believe he has done very well, they are likely to make an approach at the end of the competition.

Angel must also know that helping his country go far in the competition is very important because that could be when more scouts are attracted to players.

