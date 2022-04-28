“My dream is the Premier League” Attacking target admits he watches Arsenal a lot

Omar Marmoush is an Arsenal target and he might have dropped a subtle come-and-get-me plea for the Gunners.

The Egyptian plays for Stuttgart on loan from Wolfsburg, and he has done well in this campaign.

His fine showing for the Bundesliga side has attracted the attention of the Gunners and other clubs around the continent.

The attacker spoke about his future recently and admitted he wants to play in the Premier League.

He also reveals that he has been watching Arsenal amidst reports that the Gunners are targeting a move for him.

“My dream is the Premier League,” he admitted to Bild.

“I don’t have a favourite club, but I watch a lot of Arsenal and Liverpool. In Wolfsburg, I didn’t get a chance to show myself over a longer period of time. Now I’m at VfB, and I’m determined to stay in the league.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

When a transfer target declares an interest in your league and admits he has been watching your games, it could be a plea to come and sign him.

However, Arsenal will only act on that if the 23-year-old will suit our game and the club’s scouts will know if now is the right time to make a move for him.