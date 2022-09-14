My evening with David Dein where he told about his ‘brutal’ sacking by Arsenal

Calling the Shots – An Evening with David Dein & Friends. by Ken1945
What an evening it was my fellow Gooners – the Cambridge Theatre was a sell-out, meaning 1,231 of us lucky ones were treated to an evening never to be forgotten!
Not only that, but we also all got a signed copy of David’s new book “Calling the Shots” in hardback, as part of the cost towards the tickets (Upper Circle £36.70).
Let me set the scene for you.
A stage, decked out in red and white, with five chairs in a semi-circle and a picture of DD as the background.
Introduction from Alex Scott, who got a tremendous ovation and looked absolutely gorgeous!!
Then came the two journalists (whose names escape me at the moment) followed by David himself…and the applause went on for ages, before we settled down to listen to this man who lives and breathes The Arsenal.
He was asked about his final day at the club and how it happened and, sitting there listening to him, one could only wonder where the class that The Arsenal was had gone.
He was presented with a letter, stating that it was the board’s unanimous decision that his services were no longer required, and he was to leave the club immediately – meanwhile, his family had learnt about this decision via the news media.
He cleared out his desk – left the building with not one person around to speak to him – went to phone his family, only to discover that the club had already terminated his mobile!!
This from a man who was vice-chairman of the club from 1983 until November 2007.
‘When Arsenal sacked me it was brutal. I left with tears in my eyes’: David Dein
Listening to this unfold, was unbelievable for me, our club that had always prided itself on doing things “The Arsenal Way” but, as he confirms in his book, this is what happened.
A brutal sacking – no question about it and DD says he still doesn’t know why, and it hurts him to this day.
I have to say, however, this was the only downside to the evening, as we were then treated to some wonderful memories, guests, audience participation and a final rendering of “What do you think of Tottenham” chant at 10.00pm!!
Let me know if you want to hear more about the evening, with contributions from the likes of Wrighty, Henry, Vieira, Campbell, Lehmann, Dixon, Arsene, Sven… the lists goes on and on and what DD has been doing, since his time at the club was so prematurely brought to an end.
ken1945
That means the board members were ruthless at that time. They might’ve thought that making a big change was necessary, yet Arsenal went ahead without a new EPL trophy for almost two decades
Let’s see whether the younger people can change our fortune or not this season
Please Ken, tell us more, sounds like a great night.
I’d like to know more Ken👍🏻👍🏻
Sadly, there’s more than one side to the Dein story although a number of articles here recently have only presented his side.
I don’t doubt that he’s Arsenal through and through, nor do I doubt that he did what he did because he believed it to be best for Arsenal, but… that doesn’t meant that what he did was right. Or even that it was what was best for the club.
In presenting his side of events, he seems to skate over the part where other people say that he duplicitously arranged for another director to sell shares, without telling them that they were selling to Kroenke.
This despite Dein being fully aware that other directors did not want Kroenke having anything to do with the club – he couldn’t accept the majority view of the Board and acted behind their backs to get his own way.
Apparently, he was spooked by the funds Abramovic was pouring into Chelsea, but that didn’ excuse his actions.
Dein was also part of the decision to float 100% of the club’s shares. This was more short-term thinking in that it opened up the possibility of the club losing control of its own affairs – and that’s exactly what has happened. It’s now part of some rich bugger’s personal empire – and for those of us who look beyond short-term success on the field, that’s a disaster.
I’ve posted links to the history of Arsenal’s finances before, but most people don’t seem to have the attention span to bother to read them – or they just don’t care, as long as Arsenal finish 4th they can be financed by Martians – so I won’t bother posting it again.
David Dein knows how business is conducted. He is a very successful businessman worth £Millions. It’s all about being ruthless. Isn’t it?
He made his money by selling his shares to Kroenke, then turns around, stabs him in the back by introducing / sneaking in Alisher Usmanov. If I was Kroenke I would have done the exact same thing, get rid of the back stabbing snake..
I respect David Dein but let’s not try this typical biased victimhood cringeness that we always try to introduce in order to cover for our personal favourites. Dein looked for the billionaires that he could also financially benefit from. He got Kroenke but then ran toward Usmanov.
With all this Russia / Ukraine stuff going on, how lucky are we that Kroenke refused to sell to Russian (Usmanov). We would be a laughing joke right now..
Let’s call out our personal favourites when they deserve it. Dein made his bed, made £millions selling to Kroenke and Usmanov but now crying victim? Made your bed now you lay in it..
Smh 🤦♂️