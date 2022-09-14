My evening with David Dein where he told about his ‘brutal’ sacking by Arsenal

Calling the Shots – An Evening with David Dein & Friends. by Ken1945

What an evening it was my fellow Gooners – the Cambridge Theatre was a sell-out, meaning 1,231 of us lucky ones were treated to an evening never to be forgotten!

Not only that, but we also all got a signed copy of David’s new book “Calling the Shots” in hardback, as part of the cost towards the tickets (Upper Circle £36.70).

Let me set the scene for you.

A stage, decked out in red and white, with five chairs in a semi-circle and a picture of DD as the background.

Introduction from Alex Scott, who got a tremendous ovation and looked absolutely gorgeous!!

Then came the two journalists (whose names escape me at the moment) followed by David himself…and the applause went on for ages, before we settled down to listen to this man who lives and breathes The Arsenal.

He was asked about his final day at the club and how it happened and, sitting there listening to him, one could only wonder where the class that The Arsenal was had gone.

He was presented with a letter, stating that it was the board’s unanimous decision that his services were no longer required, and he was to leave the club immediately – meanwhile, his family had learnt about this decision via the news media.

He cleared out his desk – left the building with not one person around to speak to him – went to phone his family, only to discover that the club had already terminated his mobile!!

This from a man who was vice-chairman of the club from 1983 until November 2007.

‘When Arsenal sacked me it was brutal. I left with tears in my eyes’: David Dein

Listening to this unfold, was unbelievable for me, our club that had always prided itself on doing things “The Arsenal Way” but, as he confirms in his book, this is what happened.

A brutal sacking – no question about it and DD says he still doesn’t know why, and it hurts him to this day.

I have to say, however, this was the only downside to the evening, as we were then treated to some wonderful memories, guests, audience participation and a final rendering of “What do you think of Tottenham” chant at 10.00pm!!

Let me know if you want to hear more about the evening, with contributions from the likes of Wrighty, Henry, Vieira, Campbell, Lehmann, Dixon, Arsene, Sven… the lists goes on and on and what DD has been doing, since his time at the club was so prematurely brought to an end.

ken1945

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…