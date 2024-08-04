My expectations for Eidevall’s Arsenal Women this season – More rotation and more real trophies

My expectations for the women’s season

Our Arsenal Women has some what of a rough campaign last season and for most Arsenal Women’s fans, the season ended in what felt like disappointment, and like we could and should have done more. Of course, winning the Continental Cup was a big win for the club and made what felt like a very disappointing showing in the league, that little bit better, making sure we at least ended the season with some silverware. But for our standards, I think we should have done more and won more.

For me, this season, we must be competing for the title, and with Chelsea going into what seems like a rebuild after manager Emma Hayes departed for the US national team, and Manchester City looking to strengthen and try to challenge for the title also, it gives us a chance to compete for top spot, and this season, there’s no excuses.

Jonas Eidevall has an incredible squad that’s made up of some top talents and when they’re playing well, they’re unstoppable, but for some reason we always seem to lose the games we shouldn’t be losing, and our heads begin to drop early, and the hunger seems to die down. Eidevall must sort that out this season and if he’s not able to win some more silverware with the squad he has, serious questions need to be asked.

We have a lot of games coming up, not only the league and the Cup tournaments, but again we will be trying to compete in the Women’s Champions League, and I’d love to see us go all out and go a bit further this season, if not all the way. With a lot of games, I expect injuries, its football, it comes with the game, but I think Eidevall will need to manage the game time a lot better than he did last season.

We have some bright young talents who could be coming through to the first team, having watched a few youngsters play in Australia after the season ended, I can see a few of the younger girls getting a chance to break through to the first team. Given the amount of games we are going to have, this will be perfect for squad rotation and squad depth.

I’m hoping to see a few more incomings to strengthen and bolster the squad, giving us a few more options and filling in the spots of those who have left the club this summer. We seem to be getting better every year and maybe I should put too high of expectations on this season, but I don’t think there’s any excuse not to fight for everything. I’d love to see an FA Cup win and retain the Conti Cup again, but I think most of the focus should be going into the League and Champions Leage football.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

