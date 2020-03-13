My favourite moments for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta

My best Arteta moments this season, what is yours?

Hello friends; good morning to you all wherever you are. I hope we are doing everything possible to keep us safe and protected from the deadly Corona Virus? With tMikel Arteta being the latest to be diagnosed with COVID-19, I will really afraid it could get worse by the day.Anyway, let us just hope it gets eradicated soon.

This morning I would like to take your mind back to when Arteta was appointed. Let us sit down and reflect on the games he has handled at Arsenal so far and reminisce on the good times that we enjoyed ourselves; even though results were not as positive as we expected. As for me, I have just two games that I would say I enjoyed. These two games are the ones we played against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge earlier this year and the one we played against Newcastle, just last month. So, let us roll.

The game against Chelsea was a game that announced Arteta’s readiness to mix it up with the big teams in the league. Before the game, there were fears that Chelsea could do a double over us. They had won the first game Arteta played against them by two goals to one, and were in a confident mood for another victory. Well, the game was played and we drew the game. We drawing against Chelsea was not even what impressed a lot of people, but the manner of the draw, was classic. Not only were we a man down, we also crawled back to level the game twice against a buoyant Chelsea team. Unless we play another classical game before the end of the season, I will still pick out this game as the one classic game Arteta managed as Arsenal’s coach.

The other game that I enjoyed was the one where we whitewashed Newcastle. One major reason why I enjoyed that game was because we scored four goals against a team that was in a good vein of form prior to playing against us. In that game, we came alive after playing like a team without directions for a large part of the game. When we started scoring against Newcastle, we didn’t stop until we scored four goals. For a team that had been struggling to score goals, scoring four against Newcastle, was just awesome. I had fun watching that game and I hope to watch Arsenal score more goals in more games, before the end of this season.

So there we have it friends, can you talk about the two games that you have seen under Arteta that impressed you the most? We are Arsenal and we are proud.

Sylvester Kwentua