Arne Slot Liverpool coach
Arsenal News Gooner News

‘My football heart doesn’t like it’ Liverpool manager aims a sly dig at Arsenal

Arne Slot (Getty images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has aimed a subtle dig at Arsenal over their reliance on set pieces to secure victories, suggesting that his own tactical philosophy does not favour such an approach. Slot is among the managers who have voiced concerns in recent months about the lack of goals from open play in the Premier League, indicating that the balance of the game may be shifting.

Arsenal are determined to win the title, and achieving that ambition requires gaining an advantage in every possible area. Under Mikel Arteta, they have developed into one of the finest Arsenal teams many observers have watched, and attention remains firmly fixed on whether they can secure the EPL crown at the end of this term. A significant component of their success has been their efficiency from set pieces, particularly in matches where opponents defend resolutely and make scoring from open play extremely difficult.

Set Pieces as a Decisive Weapon

In tightly contested fixtures, Arsenal have weaponised their set pieces to gain the upper hand. While some consider this a sign of strong preparation and tactical discipline, others argue that the increasing focus on such situations has become repetitive. The debate has grown louder as more teams adopt similar strategies to break down compact defensive structures.

Slot appears unconvinced by this trend and has suggested that the emphasis on set pieces is especially noticeable in England. He believes there is a distinct contrast between the Premier League and other competitions in this regard.

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Slot’s Reflections on Modern Football

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘You have to accept it. I think it’s mainly here in the Premier League. If I watch other leagues, I don’t think there’s so much emphasis on set-pieces.

‘If I watch an Eredivisie game, which I still do, I see goals being disallowed and fouls on goalkeepers being given and I think “wow, that’s a big difference”. Here, you can almost hit a goalkeeper in his face and the referee still says “just go on”.

‘Do I like it? My football heart doesn’t like it. If you ask me about football, I think about the Barcelona team from 10, 15 years ago. Every Sunday evening you were hoping they would play.’

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Yaya Toure names the player that Arsenal is missing
sagna
“I wanted to feel loved and respected.” Ex-Gunners explains why he left
Opinion – Arsenal and Chelsea have switched identities
Posted by

Tags Arne Slot

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors