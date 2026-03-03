‘My football heart doesn’t like it’ Liverpool manager aims a sly dig at Arsenal

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has aimed a subtle dig at Arsenal over their reliance on set pieces to secure victories, suggesting that his own tactical philosophy does not favour such an approach. Slot is among the managers who have voiced concerns in recent months about the lack of goals from open play in the Premier League, indicating that the balance of the game may be shifting.

Arsenal are determined to win the title, and achieving that ambition requires gaining an advantage in every possible area. Under Mikel Arteta, they have developed into one of the finest Arsenal teams many observers have watched, and attention remains firmly fixed on whether they can secure the EPL crown at the end of this term. A significant component of their success has been their efficiency from set pieces, particularly in matches where opponents defend resolutely and make scoring from open play extremely difficult.

Set Pieces as a Decisive Weapon

In tightly contested fixtures, Arsenal have weaponised their set pieces to gain the upper hand. While some consider this a sign of strong preparation and tactical discipline, others argue that the increasing focus on such situations has become repetitive. The debate has grown louder as more teams adopt similar strategies to break down compact defensive structures.

Slot appears unconvinced by this trend and has suggested that the emphasis on set pieces is especially noticeable in England. He believes there is a distinct contrast between the Premier League and other competitions in this regard.

Slot’s Reflections on Modern Football

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘You have to accept it. I think it’s mainly here in the Premier League. If I watch other leagues, I don’t think there’s so much emphasis on set-pieces.

‘If I watch an Eredivisie game, which I still do, I see goals being disallowed and fouls on goalkeepers being given and I think “wow, that’s a big difference”. Here, you can almost hit a goalkeeper in his face and the referee still says “just go on”.

‘Do I like it? My football heart doesn’t like it. If you ask me about football, I think about the Barcelona team from 10, 15 years ago. Every Sunday evening you were hoping they would play.’