My Four Reasons why I believe Arsenal can target the Champions League next season…

Manchester City just won the Champions League last weekend, and as a Gooner, you may ask yourself, “Why can’t the Gunners make it their mission to lift the Champions League next season?” It’s ambitious to ask them to do so, but how do they announce themselves to Europe other than by winning the Champions League?

You may think I am beig a bit far-fetched in my opinion, but I am personally convinced that Arteta and his boys can make the jump to the highest level next season, and here’s why:

Managerial stability

Arsenal has been growing from strength to strength under Arteta. The Spaniard has managed to build a team out of the players he found at the club and the ones he signed. Many say this will be his biggest summer transfer window, so if he can complete key deals and continue leading the Gunners like last season, Arsenal may be strong enough to deal with any team they face in Europe.

Quality Squad

Arsenal was incredible last season; there’s no denying that. Many pointed out their lack of quality squad depth as a reason they lost their momentum towards the end of the season. If Arteta is supported to add the much-needed depth to his squad, then Arsenal will be as good as any team that can win the Champions League.

Stronger Engine Room

There are talks of two marquee deals for the midfield. Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo are tipped to join. If the two sign and play at the levels they were playing at last season, why can’t they, alongside Odegaard, make the Arsenal midfield the best in England and Europe? With a strong midfield, Arsenal will have what it takes to compete at the highest level.

Defensive Solidity

Arsenal’s defence was imperious last season. It only got shaky towards the end of the season when William Saliba was sidelined. Next season, Saliba will be fit and ready to go. With the Frenchman and the addition of another centre-back and a right-back, the Arsenal defence should move to establish itself as the best and thus be the foundation of the charge for the Champions League.

In conclusion, Man City’s treble win should inspire every PL team to try to lift every cup in their grasp. Arsenal would want to collect any trophy they can next season, and isn’t the Champions League a trophy? And in actual fact, the Champions League may be a lot easier to win next season than the Premier League!

Onwards and Upwards!

Sam P

