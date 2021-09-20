‘My heart skipped a beat’ – White admits Ramsdale saved his blushes

Ben White has admitted that he feared he was to be at fault for giving away a goal to Burnley, but Arsenal team-mate Aaron Ramsdale came to his rescue.
The Gunners held onto a 1-0 lead to claim all three points against the Clarets on Saturday, but that win didn’t come without any any scares in what turned out to be a strong physical battle.
White had feared that he was going to be at fault for throwing away their lead however, when his backpass was under-hit, but he was saved by the goalkeeper.
“I think clean sheets are really important. If you get that, you’ve got a good chance of winning. We’ve got the quality up front so if we’re keeping a clean sheet, we’re always going to win a game,” White is quoted as saying after the game Arsenal.com.
“It was a tough one, my heart skipped a beat for a second. It was really, really dry out there today and my pass back didn’t get there at all. Luckily Aaron came to save me.”
Ramsdale has now took his extended run of clean sheets to three matches, as well as keeping a clean sheet in a behind closed doors friendly against Brentford during the international break, but will likely be given rest in midweek when we take on Wimbledon in the EFL Cup, with Bernd Leno likely to return to the side.
Patrick
the trouble i see for White at Burnley was the lack of movement up top, we al know he wants to ping balls up and over into channels to stretch play.
It didnt happen at all really as Auba was never where he was supposed to be, didnt really make those runs to stretch the defence which in turn put white under more pressure on the ball, this needs to be addressed imo big time.
I said to my son while we were watching the game and even on here on a post that the pitch looked slow as the ball just didnt carry, i thought it was ”long grass” but a dry pitch can also slow it down.
Its all part of Burnleys tactics and how they hope to gain an upper hand on their own patch so all in all, the team did well to overcome those obstacles and take the 3 points.
If Ramsdale is dropped for Spurs i’ll be really pissed off
I will still say white is a payer we never needed cuz we have Saliba. Why not keep saliba & use the £50m & buy kalvin Philips of Leeds united 2 be our anchor, while partey joins the attacking midfield?
That would have been a very sensible decision. But the current lot at Arsenal are not known to make sensible decisions
Ben White has definitely made an inauspicious start here!
Very early days but he needs to quickly turn this shaky start around OR he will fairly soon lose even fans such as I, WHO STILL PREACH PATIENCE TO THE ARMY OF INSTANT JUDGEMENT FANS THAT ARSENAL AND ALL OTHER CLUBS HAVE, MORE IS THE PITY.