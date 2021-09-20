‘My heart skipped a beat’ – White admits Ramsdale saved his blushes

Ben White has admitted that he feared he was to be at fault for giving away a goal to Burnley, but Arsenal team-mate Aaron Ramsdale came to his rescue.

The Gunners held onto a 1-0 lead to claim all three points against the Clarets on Saturday, but that win didn’t come without any any scares in what turned out to be a strong physical battle.

White had feared that he was going to be at fault for throwing away their lead however, when his backpass was under-hit, but he was saved by the goalkeeper.

“I think clean sheets are really important. If you get that, you’ve got a good chance of winning. We’ve got the quality up front so if we’re keeping a clean sheet, we’re always going to win a game,” White is quoted as saying after the game Arsenal.com.

“It was a tough one, my heart skipped a beat for a second. It was really, really dry out there today and my pass back didn’t get there at all. Luckily Aaron came to save me.”

Ramsdale has now took his extended run of clean sheets to three matches, as well as keeping a clean sheet in a behind closed doors friendly against Brentford during the international break, but will likely be given rest in midweek when we take on Wimbledon in the EFL Cup, with Bernd Leno likely to return to the side.

Patrick