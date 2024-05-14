My highlights of this wonderful Arsenal season, whatever the final outcome

What a time to be a Gooner! In a few days, Arsenal, may or may not be declared league champions, but here are some of the highlights of this season whatever the final outcome may be.

For the first time since becoming an Arsenal fan, I saw the club beat Manchester United both home and away.

For the first time in a very long time, Arsenal fans experienced a fair title race until the season’s last round.

For the first time in memory, most Arsenal fans have seen their team go undefeated against the traditional Big Six (Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Tottenham).

For the first time since most of us became Arsenal fans, we have been oddly disappointed with a victory at Old Trafford, simply because our squad was unable to overpower Manchester United by more than one goal.

Of course, this is the first time that Arsenal fans can confidently set such a high bar every time they see the team play.

They may not have won the Premier League title yet, but this Arteta-led Arsenal team has made significant progress and demonstrated courage this season.

That alone is reason enough to be proud of our team. Let’s simply end the season strong, and who knows, perhaps something unexpected will happen.

It’s an open secret that for our Gunners to win the league title, Manchester City must drop points. But even if the defending champs don’t drop points and Arteta and the lads don’t win the league, they have won our hearts.

Sam P