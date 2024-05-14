My highlights of this wonderful Arsenal season, whatever the final outcome

What a time to be a Gooner! In a few days, Arsenal, may or may not be declared league champions, but here are some of the highlights of this season whatever the final outcome may be.
For the first time since becoming an Arsenal fan, I saw the club beat Manchester United both home and away.
For the first time in a very long time, Arsenal fans experienced a fair title race until the season’s last round.
For the first time in memory, most Arsenal fans have seen their team go undefeated against the traditional Big Six (Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Tottenham).
For the first time since most of us became Arsenal fans, we have been oddly disappointed with a victory at Old Trafford, simply because our squad was unable to overpower Manchester United by more than one goal.
Of course, this is the first time that Arsenal fans can confidently set such a high bar every time they see the team play.
They may not have won the Premier League title yet, but this Arteta-led Arsenal team has made significant progress and demonstrated courage this season.
That alone is reason enough to be proud of our team. Let’s simply end the season strong, and who knows, perhaps something unexpected will happen.
It’s an open secret that for our Gunners to win the league title, Manchester City must drop points. But even if the defending champs don’t drop points and Arteta and the lads don’t win the league, they have won our hearts.
Sam P
We pray for a West Ham miracle as we might not get this close next season. City will always improve their team whilst we are giving Jorginho another year. Next season we need to stop the habit of losing games we are expected to collect maximum points. We have vastly improved but if don’t win titles soon the team will lose some key players to title winning teams.
It’s a game of fine margins and so far we have failed to achieve that. We also need to take cup games serious so that we build confidence and also get enough games for fringe players. In recent seasons Tottenham has been like this getting second place and those players have been forgotten because second place doesn’t have a cup or medal in a league competition.
Arteta needs to win the league or even FA cup or else the team should bring someone else.
Final day of the season
Arsenal 3 – Everton 0
Man City 0 – West Ham 0
We still do it 😉
@LtDan
Remember who the manager for Everton is. That’s right Sean Dyche. He hates AFC with a passion and will surely try to upset our day. Jus sayin…
The results above are what we are dreaming of
Yes, if we are being over critical of Martinelli, then what can you say about Song’s dip in form. Either he misses Harry Kane or he has peaked and we’ve seen the best of him. Mind you hr could also come back to haunt us next season. I don’t know what to make of this season. It would probably be, “what a waste”. There’s nothing wrong in coming second although it will all be forgotten once the new season kicks in. Somehow though I have this unsatisfied feeling. There were Arsenal games which I didn’t enjoy watching especially when we predictably went to the right again and again even though our star boys were being tightly marked, I am still not sold on Harvetz and can’t see him being as being any better than a useful utility player. Our inverted wing backs are boring to watch and slow everything down . Also disappointing is the fact that we haven’t promoted one youngster. Either our youth system is failing or we have a manager who prefers the tried and tested, which could be dangerous as it often leads to stagnation. 99% of our fans base will certainly disagree but I am concerned about next season.
Can’t blame Spurs for not trying, they would have won the game if Kane was playing. They had the best chances. It’s not completely over but it’s now out of our hands but we need to make sure we beat Everton and hope somehow West Ham can get a draw.
I agree Joe S. Arsenal right is all about buy buy. Even the likes of Nwaneri have been forgotten now. I don’t think our juniors doesn’t have players who could have taken the slots given to Elneny and Cedric and during the season could have gained much experience and confidence training and being part of the match day squads.
Spending a lot of money and not winning titles has always been a disaster in the long term. I just for a miracle Sunday.