“My idea is to win, win, win as soon as possible.” Is Luiz aiming a dig at Arsenal?

David Luiz has opened up on leaving Arsenal and the Brazilian appears to aim a dig at the Gunners by saying his idea is to win things soon.

Luiz spent two seasons at the Emirates after joining the Gunners from their London neighbours, Chelsea.

He had a distinguished time with the Blues and won the Premier League among other trophies.

Unai Emery signed him for Arsenal as the former Gunners’ boss wanted an experienced head to lead his defence.

Mikel Arteta extended his deal for a further season to the surprise of most Arsenal fans.

He left the club at the end of last season and he is currently looking for a new one.

He spoke about his time with the Gunners and said he and the club took the decision for him to leave.

He then claims that Arsenal’s plans are for the long term suggesting that they aren’t looking to win things soon, which is what he wants.

He stated to The Daily Mail: “Both of us decided to split.

“I came for two years and the aim was to win something, which I did.

“Now, I think the club has a different project for the long term.

“They have different ideas. My idea is to win, win, win as soon as possible.”