“My life has changed.” Mikel Merino discusses his move to Arsenal

Mikel Merino has expressed his delight at joining a top club like Arsenal as he begins his journey at the Emirates Stadium.

His debut was delayed for a few weeks due to an injury he sustained during his first training session with the club.

Arsenal signed Merino as a highly-rated midfielder following his triumph at Euro 2024 with Spain, bringing valuable experience to the team.

In addition to his time at Real Sociedad, Merino has also played for Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund, making him one of the most seasoned players Arsenal could have added to their squad.

As he looks forward to more game time after the international break, Merino admits that the move to the Emirates has been life-changing for him.

Speaking about the summer transfer, Merino told Mundo Deportivo:

“This summer has been one of the best of my life. My life has changed with the Euros and my signing for Arsenal.

“Arsenal was a project that really caught my attention, very ambitious. It’s a time in my career when I’m looking to grow and win titles. As for Real Sociedad, they haven’t had the best start to the season, with important people leaving, but the way they work is impeccable and I’m convinced that the results will eventually come.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are the dream club for many players, and Merino knows how lucky he is to have gotten a chance to wear our shirt this season.

The midfielder looks set to play a key role in our success, and we will show him all the support he needs.

